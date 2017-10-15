Are you ready to co-create, and trust yourself like never before?

Much of humanity has been programmed to please and trust everyone else before ourselves. Is it any surprise that global trust is at all time low? What does it say about each of us trusting ourselves and our intuition? There are so many people out there trying to tell us how to live our lives--pictures, images and stories of success--are plastered across all forms of media. The goal is to get us addicted to consume someone else's ideas and beliefs. And why question any of it since it's supposedly working for those who continue to compete around a mindset of scarcity. They continue to share the dismal statistics of declining trust in our world; for whose benefit?

There are 0.5% of the global 7.5 billion people on this planet who are creating new paths with dreams of new systems to tap into the human experience. We realize that what possible already happened. We are grounding ourselves in reality, which means we are leaving irrational fears and limiting beliefs behind (as much as we can stop believing that we are not enough and there is not enough, when the truth is abundantly clear). We are surrounding ourselves with others, on the path, who want to co-create in new and timeless ways.

But let's not get ahead of ourselves. The first step forward is to stop believing that change only comes from the top, or outside of yourself. That is what they would like you to keep believing. Only when you awaken to your bold and beautiful voice, and realize that change comes from within, will you be ready to join those who are ready to stop fighting, and start creating what is needed, first of all for you, and then for the others who are ready.

Look around you and ask yourself, which models you buy into, and whether they are your own? The opportunities are abundant when we can see what truly is possible and find the others brave or crazy enough to join us. What else matters?

Change and unity come from within. You cannot have unity with anyone else until you remember your own wholeness and unify the pieces of yourself.

As yourself these timeless questions:

who do you trust? who trusts you? what fosters trust? is your trust in yourself at an all time low, or high? Why? is your trust in others at an all time low, or high? Why? where does your change come from? what is your voice telling you that you wish you listened to?