Are You Really Fighting Workplace Depression? Or Could It Be Something Else?

Routinely in the American workforce, employees visit their physicians with symptoms including anxiety, depression, fatigue, insomnia and weight gain only to walk out of the office with a prescription for an anti-depressant. Weeks later, the patient may feel a bit better, but often times still reports being haunted by an underlying cause that’s still not being addressed.

The underlying cause may actually be a thyroid problem. Here’s why. Thyroid disease has a way of affecting a person’s mental health, which is why it’s so often misdiagnosed as a number of mental health illnesses, especially in the workplace. In the early stages, thyroid problem symptoms are subtle and can include fatigue, weight gain, dry skin, muscle aches, and impaired memory, all symptoms that point to problems like fibromyalgia, menopause, post-partum depression, PSTD and even bipolar disorder.

Is it possible your illness has been caused by a thyroid malady?

Why Thyroid Dysfunction May Be Overlooked

Many of the same symptoms of mental health dysfunctions are also indicative of thyroid disorders, up to and including nodules which may be benign or malignant. Unfortunately, due to the similarity in symptoms associated with thyroid disorders and depression, thyroid disorders are often overlooked. They are written off to common mental health illnesses. In fact, some of the symptoms are so similar that doctors questioned whether or not there could be a link between a malfunctioning thyroid and forms of depression.

Studies were inconclusive, but there didn’t seem to be a direct link and so many doctors now dismiss the possibility that a thyroid disorder may be the underlying cause of ongoing depression. Many begin prescribing drugs ranging from tranquilizers to antipsychotic medications while others referred their patients to mental health professionals. What if the problem had nothing to do with depression whatsoever? What if it was a problem with that tiny butterfly-shaped gland in the neck known as the thyroid?

Why Hyperthyroidism mimics symptoms of Mental Health Illnesses?

In simple terms, the thyroid is responsible for producing two hormones which are released into the bloodstream. These are labeled T3 and T4. If you have too much of these substances being released it is called hyperthyroidism which can result in:

· Mood Swings

· Missed periods or light periods

· Excessive Sweating

· Irritability

· Nervousness

· Difficulty sleeping

· Anxiety

These very same symptoms are often associated with a host of depressions and when those symptoms continue for extended periods, of course a doctor is going to see them as abnormal. Instead of running a series of thyroid diagnostics, many doctors simply write it off to mental illness of some sort.

According to Bryan McIver, MD, Ph.D., Moffitt Cancer Center, “There are several endocrine-related illnesses that sometimes get misdiagnosed as a mental disorder because the symptoms a patient may exhibit include mood swings, anxiety and depression. Endocrine problems are notoriously difficult to diagnose accurately. Often the symptoms they cause affect multiple body systems and cause symptoms that don’t always seem to belong together. Amongst the most common of these are Thyroid disorders, which can affect the function of literally any organ in the body and cause symptoms that range from mood changes, changes in metabolism, changes in heart, lungs and intestines, and changes in the skin and hair.”

Hypothyroidism May Also Be a Cause for Concern

Having too little of T3 or T4 is labeled hypothyroidism and that is just as serious as having too much of these hormones. Again, hypothyroidism can often be misdiagnosed as mental illness because the symptoms include:

· Difficulty with sleep patterns

· Fatigue

· Difficulty in focus or with concentration

· Depression

· Heavy periods which are frequent or prolonged

Again, you can easily see why these symptoms may be written off to illnesses like postpartum depression or postnatal complications. However, from time to time you may find a doctor who recognizes the similarities and then will run a series of tests to determine thyroid function.

Even here, however, the results are often misdiagnosed. Dr. McIver goes on to say, “Thyroid illnesses are often misdiagnosed and some patients have even had their thyroid removed unnecessarily. But thanks to advances in technology, like the newly introduced ThyroSeq V3 diagnostic test, we are able to be more precise and really get down to the underlying medical condition a patient may have. I advise all patients to ask questions, and never just accept a diagnosis of a mental condition without examining other potential physical illnesses, particularly with the endocrine system.”

The best advice for those patients who are experiencing prolonged issues as listed above, but don’t think you are simply suffering from mental illness, is to look into state-of-the-art sequencing tests like ThyroSeq V3 - which can determine if there really is an underlying problem with your thyroid and then an endocrinologist can act to prescribe the appropriate treatment.