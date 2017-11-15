Just the other night I was debating whether or not to invest in something I knew in my heart would benefit my life and business in big, important ways. I was hesitant, resistant, and filled with good reasons why I shouldn’t… until I realized it wasn’t about the price tag, nor was it about the time commitment. It wasn’t even about the thing I was considering.

When I really sat in the hesitation to see what was beneath it, it was doubt. And doubt wanted to know: are you really going to do it? Are you really going to do the work of stepping into what’s next? Really, truly?

You see, in the last few weeks it’s become very clear to me that I’m building a media company with several sub brands, businesses, and programs that will become big, impactful companies in their own right over the coming years.

Not just an online business or two. Not just a smattering of sites and programs. Not just a blog post here and a video series there. Not just some design offerings or some coaching packages.

A full-fledged media empire that’s built around my purpose, varying passions, personal mission, and many legacy projects. Truth be told, I’ve always kind of known this, but not in an “oh this is really happening now” sort of way.

Nope.

It’s always been more of a “someday” thing. Someday I’ll do all these beautiful and scary things. Someday I’ll bring all the ideas to life. Someday I’ll finish the books. Someday I’ll launch the product lines. Someday my companies will mature into the big visions I’ve always held for them.

The thing about stories like this? They show up everywhere.

Someday I’ll get back in shape.

Someday I’ll travel to all the places.

Someday I’ll have a big cushion in the bank.

Someday I’ll try that new thing.

Someday I’ll learn those things I want to learn.

Someday I’ll read that pile of books.

Someday I’ll pay off my debt.

Someday I’ll create and launch that program.

Someday I’ll be the person I know I’m capable of being.

But as much as I’d like to continue resting in the quiet comfort of “someday,” life has been tapping me forcefully on the shoulder, constantly nudging me forward: “Not someday… today. Right now. Let’s do this.”

This is an important choice point for both you and I. Because I know I’m not alone here. I know there’s something (or many things) on your “someday” list… and choice is everything on these journeys we walk.

I’m no longer willing to play small, waste precious time, or delude myself with the lie of “someday.”

Because there is no someday.

Grief and loss and trauma have taught me this in ways that still break my heart. There is no guarantee of tomorrow, next week… not even the next hour.

Yes, I hope we all live long, beautiful, and fulfilling lives. I also hope we never, ever forget that tomorrow isn’t a promise any of us are made. We don’t know how much time we have, and it’s not worth waiting for a someday that may never come when we can start today. Right now.

There will always be more to learn.

There will never be a time that feels perfectly right.

There will always be a comfortable and safe alternative.

And someday will always seem easier than right now.

Don’t let those BS stories stop you from becoming the person you’re here to be and doing the work you feel called to do. Don’t let anything or anyone get in the way for a second longer.

That thing you want?

The work you’re here to do?

The person you want to become?

The places you want to see?

The things you want to experience?

Are you really going to do it? I mean really, truly? Right now?

I’m proclaiming hell yes over here loudly and enthusiastically (right alongside a large amount of terror and uncertainty), and I hope you are too.

Let’s get to it, friend.

Today’s as good a day as any.