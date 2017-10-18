Are you relaxing in a way that actually recharges you?

When is the last time you felt truly, deeply relaxed? So much so that you were actually energized? If you honestly can’t remember or if it was during your last vacation, then you are definitely overdue for some downtime.

But here is the thing – we need downtime every day and it needs to be quality. Too many of us bounce between being overly busy and then collapsing into exhaustion which never truly puts us in a state of relaxation. In today’s vlog I share how what you may be calling your downtime could be laziness (and there’s actually something ironically funny in the shot today that I did not notice until after I taped this – if you spot it, be sure to comment on the blog!).

Here are some MYTHS I am busting today:

#1: We can go go go go and then recover on the weekends or vacas. #2: We can go without sleep for a few days and then catch up (read more about my sleep tips here). #3: Zoning out through things like TV, numbing out with alcohol or food, or sleeping too much are adequate ways to recharge yourself. #4: It is totally normal to feel drained and exhausted – it means you are being productive!

In our hustle bustle culture we have gotten really addicted to never slowing down and do not know how to relax in a way that truly recharges us. We bounce between the extreme of over-doing to doing nothing because we are totally spent. Living between those extremes never really gives us a chance to replenish and nourish ourselves.

My encouragement today is to evaluate how you may be crashing because you are burning out! If your only downtime is downright laziness, you are not going to feel replenished. Why? Well checking out or numbing out too much (don’t get me wrong, I love me some occasional Scandal and Nashville but do not count on that to recharge me) lowers the serotonin in your brain so you are going to feel more blah than balanced.

Instead of bouncing between extremes, incorporate relaxing replenishing activities into every day. Notice that the following examples are NOT check out or numb out suggestions:

- Take deep breaths - Meditation (even 2 minutes goes a long way!) - Get fresh air - Read an uplifting book - Dance in your living room to your favorite song - Spend quality time with friends and family (phone calls count too!) - Cook yourself a nutritious and yummy meal - Do anything creative - Have a really good lose your breath kind of laugh

The more you incorporate a daily practice of sloooooowwwwing down, the less you will feel the need to totally zone out and numb out because you are just so tired and drained!

We are not meant to live on a roller coaster of adrenaline and cortisol surges mixed with brief periods of shutdown. Instead, think more of a lazy river mixed with a few manageable rapids. Our bodies, minds and souls like more of a homeostasis.

I would love to hear your thoughts and questions on this topic of recharging and relaxing in healthy ways so head on over to the blog to connect with me.