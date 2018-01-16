Are You Working Inside Out?

Two weeks in to the New Year and you may be on fire with motivation, or starting to feel the doll drums of January and wondering if 2018 is going to be a repeat of last year. The biggest set-up for failing to make the changes we want to make is starting our goals and resolutions from the outside. The typical aspirations of the new year often include building a better relationship, earning more money, or losing excess weight. However, if you focus your attention on wanting to change those external conditions before you change your internal conditions, it is likely to be a rough ride.
Change starts on the inside – with our thoughts, beliefs, self-talk, and self-esteem. If you make the internal changes first, you can create huge momentum on your external results. What am I talking about? Well, for example – let’s take the January goal of wanting to get in better physical shape. If that’s the goal, your intentions may be to eat healthier, get to the gym, exercise more and wear your Fitbit to help you reach your 10,000 steps. Those are all great goals. But, internally, you might believe it’s hard to lose weight, you criticize yourself for not following through, and you tell yourself how much you hate to exercise. Thereby, working against yourself.
Try aligning your internal compass with your goals first. What mindset do you need to have? What self-talk would support you in achieving your goals? What limiting beliefs do you need to put under the microscope? Starting the year by observing everything you like about your body might be the best thing you can do. Talking to yourself about how much you love your height or the color of your eyes could be a first step in building appreciation for your physical body. Congratulating yourself each time you reach for the healthier food choices, cheering yourself on when you complete a work out. Affirming that you are beautiful exactly as you are and that you are getting better every day. Align your internal compass first and you’ll find your goals are more achievable.