Are You Working Inside Out?

Two weeks in to the New Year and you may be on fire with motivation, or starting to feel the doll drums of January and wondering if 2018 is going to be a repeat of last year. The biggest set-up for failing to make the changes we want to make is starting our goals and resolutions from the outside. The typical aspirations of the new year often include building a better relationship, earning more money, or losing excess weight. However, if you focus your attention on wanting to change those external conditions before you change your internal conditions, it is likely to be a rough ride.

Change starts on the inside – with our thoughts, beliefs, self-talk, and self-esteem. If you make the internal changes first, you can create huge momentum on your external results. What am I talking about? Well, for example – let’s take the January goal of wanting to get in better physical shape. If that’s the goal, your intentions may be to eat healthier, get to the gym, exercise more and wear your Fitbit to help you reach your 10,000 steps. Those are all great goals. But, internally, you might believe it’s hard to lose weight, you criticize yourself for not following through, and you tell yourself how much you hate to exercise. Thereby, working against yourself.