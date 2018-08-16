Listen And Watch 'The Queen Of Soul' Aretha Franklin's Best Performances

Aretha Franklin, the “Queen of Soul,” was a revolutionary and arguably one of the best voices this country has ever had the privilege of calling its own.

If you were lucky enough to see the icon perform in the flesh, it’s likely that experience is one you’ll never forget. For those of us who haven’t and missed our chance, listening to recordings of Franklin, who died on Thursday, and watching her perform on video are the best ways to relive the magic that we can muster.

Listen to some of her best hits here: