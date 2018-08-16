Celebrity Fans And Friends React To Aretha Franklin's Death With Loving Tributes

Aretha Franklin died at her home in Detroit on Thursday, her publicist confirmed to The Associated Press in a statement. She was 76.

Reports that the singer was seriously ill surfaced earlier this week and many celebrity fans and friends ― including Missy Elliott, Bill Clinton and Al Sharpton ― sent messages wishing the singer well.

At a concert stop in Detroit on Monday, Beyoncé and Jay-Z also honored Franklin.

“We love you and thank you,” Beyoncé said, and dedicated the show to the beloved singer.

Lucas Jackson / Reuters Aretha Franklin performing in New York City on Sept. 18, 2012.

After news of her death broke Thursday, tributes poured in for the “Queen of Soul.”

Barbra Streisand mourned the loss of her fellow diva with a photo of the two that was taken a few years ago. She applauded Franklin for her devotion to song and civil rights causes.

“It’s difficult to conceive of a world without her,” Streisand said. “Not only was she a uniquely brilliant singer, but her commitment to civil rights made an indelible impact on the world.”

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, also posted a moving tribute.

“We mourn the passing of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul,” he tweeted. “Her voice will keep lifting us, through the music she gave the world. Our thoughts are with her family, her loved ones and fans everywhere. Take her hand, precious Lord, and lead her home.”

Read beautiful tributes from Carole King, John Legend, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Clive Davis, Bette Midler, Diana Ross and more below:

What a life. What a legacy!

So much love, respect and gratitude.

R.I.P. @ArethaFranklin https://t.co/400K1U5IHI — Carole King (@Carole_King) August 16, 2018

I’m sitting in prayer for the wonderful golden spirit Aretha Franklin. — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) August 16, 2018

Aretha was such a timeless inspiration to me and so many others, the ultimate queen, thank you for the gift of your voice, music and unshakeable soul 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/me3FXBY4WZ — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) August 16, 2018

Salute to the Queen. The greatest vocalist I've ever known. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #Aretha — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 16, 2018

The greatest voice in American popular music has been stilled. Our beloved #ArethaFranklin has gone. For me, she was a musical lighthouse, guiding and inspiring with every note. I loved her so and love her still. Goodbye, Queen of Soul. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) August 16, 2018

Let’s all take a moment to give thanks for the beautiful life of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of our souls, who inspired us all for many many years. She will be missed but the memory of her greatness as a musician and a fine human being will live with us forever. Love Paul pic.twitter.com/jW4Gpwfdts — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 16, 2018

I just finished interviews in Berlin, and was informed the mighty arethafranklin has passed. RIPArethaFranklin #TheQueenofSoul https://t.co/ScWqOaBCrV — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) August 16, 2018

Mourning the loss today of @ArethaFranklin who shared her spirit and talent with the world. She deserves not only our RESPECT but also our lasting gratitude for opening our eyes, ears and hearts. Rest in eternal peace, my friend. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 16, 2018

Aretha. — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) August 16, 2018

I’m absolutely devastated by Aretha’s passing. She was truly one of a kind. She was more than the Queen of Soul. She was a national treasure to be cherished by every generation throughout the world. (1/2) — Clive Davis (@CliveDavis) August 16, 2018

Apart from our long professional relationship, Aretha was my friend. Her loss is deeply profound and my heart is full of sadness. (2/2) — Clive Davis (@CliveDavis) August 16, 2018

The moment I wake up, before I put on my make up, I say a little prayer for you — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) August 16, 2018

Lucky enough to have seen Aretha live exactly once, and this was it.

Thank you for the music, we will be listening to you forever https://t.co/aMHIBFaTAs — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 16, 2018

Queen watching you in this moment celebrate your birthday I thanked God for blessing me with the gift of Aretha. You taught me the meaning of “Young, Gifted and Black” and you taught all people RESPECT. My heart hurts but the faith we often discussed is comfort as tears flow. pic.twitter.com/ybJZlrt0Sc — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) August 16, 2018

Goodbye Ms. Aretha. You were my idol. The greatest singer of all time. Every note you sang was pure and authentic and pierced our hearts with joy and pain and life. — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) August 16, 2018

“this morning we lost an icon a legend a voice a musician an activist: her soul lives on may you sleep in heavenly peace ms. franklin ” 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/eCpKBXMoHB — MAXWELL (@_MAXWELL_) August 16, 2018