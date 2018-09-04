Aretha Franklin’s Family Rips Pastor's 'Offensive' Eulogy

The pastor who delivered the controversial eulogy at Aretha Franklin’s funeral on Friday has come under fire from the Queen of Soul’s family.

Vaughn Franklin, the late singer’s nephew, dubbed the address by the Rev. Jasper Williams Jr. as “offensive” and “distasteful” in a statement the family released to the Detroit Free Press on Monday.

“Rev. Jasper Williams spent more than 50 minutes speaking and at no time did he properly eulogize her,” said Vaughn Franklin. “We feel that Rev. Jasper Williams, Jr. used this platform to push his negative agenda, which as a family, we do not agree with.”

In his eulogy, Williams claimed a black woman cannot raise a black boy to be a man, which some interpreted as an insult toward the “Respect” singer ― a single mother of four boys. He also talked about black-on-black crime, and described children who do not have a father in the family home as suffering from “abortion after birth.”

Franklin said his aunt had not personally selected Williams, pastor of Salem Bible Church in Atlanta, for the role prior to her death from pancreatic cancer on Aug. 16, “because dying is a topic that she never discussed with anyone.”

The family asked Williams to perform the eulogy because he had done so for several family members before, Franklin added. “However, there were several people that my aunt admired that would have been outstanding individuals to deliver her eulogy including Dr. William J. Barber, Rev. Al Sharpton, Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, Rev. James Holley and Pastor E.L. Branch.”

Williams’ eulogy was not well received on Twitter:

Imagine a pastor bringing up black on black crime, single motherhood & crack during the eulogy for your family member...let alone Aretha Franklin’s homegoing. Stevie was the only one who coupd bring it back around. — Reagan Gomez (@ReaganGomez) August 31, 2018

This eulogy is total garbage. Aretha deserved better. — king crissle (@crissles) August 31, 2018

yes — anyway — if you're just tuning in: the eulogy at aretha's funeral is about black on black crime and the failures of black parenting! — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) August 31, 2018

Aretha Franklin was a mother of four black boys, two of them she had as a teenager. She was all set to bail Angela Davis out of jail. Raised money for the CRM. This eulogy is disrespectful to her legacy. I’m upset. #ArethaHomegoing — Bené (@beneviera) August 31, 2018

how is it that a eulogy for aretha franklin turned into an appreciation for her father ... letting her live her life? — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) August 31, 2018

That “eulogy” wasn’t a eulogy at all. He barely spoke about Aretha - and said several things that went against her legacy.



Bashing single moms and social justice - when you’re eulogizing a wonderful single mom and social justice warrior - makes no sense. #ArethaFranklinFuneral — Rep. Chaz Beasley (@ChazBeasley) August 31, 2018

the only things in this eulogy that are about Aretha are condemning her life and childhood — Dad (@fivefifths) August 31, 2018

The pastor has, however, stood by his comments.

“Here’s the root of what I’ve been talking about: In order to change America, we must change black America’s culture,” Williams told The Associated Press on Sunday. “We must do it through parenting. In order for the parenting to go forth, it has to be done in the home. The home.”

Further controversy came during the service from the officiating Bishop Charles H. Ellis III, over the way he touched singer Ariana Grande:

