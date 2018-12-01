Argentine TV Welcomes Indian PM With Picture Of Apu From 'The Simpsons'

A television news station in Argentina faced backlash after it announced the arrival of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country for the G20 summit with a picture of “The Simpsons” character Apu Nahasapeemapetilon.
“Apu Arrives,” Cronica TV reportedly captioned the image, which was circulated on Twitter Thursday by business journalist Patrick Gillespie:
Dozens of tweeters agreed with Gillespie’s assessment that the image was “racist,” reports the BBC.
Actor Hank Azaria’s voice portrayal of the animated shopkeeper has come under the spotlight in recent years. Comedian Hari Kondabolu’s 2017 documentary “The Problem With Apu” examined how Azaria’s characterization spread racial stereotypes about South Asians living in the U.S.
Kondabolu himself reacted incredulously to the Cronica TV announcement:
The future of Apu as a character on the show reportedly remains in the balance.