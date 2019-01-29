MSNBC host Ari Melber said President Donald Trump may have finally burned the wrong people with his lies: his supporters.

“They are blowing up in Trump’s face,” Melber said, pointing to criticism he’s been taking from figures on the right, including Fox Business host Lou Dobbs, who has been a staunch supporter.

Until now.

Dobbs said Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) “whipped the president of the United States” by getting Trump to reopen the government without any money for his proposed border wall.

“This president said it was going to be conditional border security, building that wall, and he just reversed himself,” a livid Dobbs said on Friday. “To deny it is to try to escape from reality. And that, we ain’t gonna do here.”

And Dobbs is hardly alone.