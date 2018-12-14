Ariana Grande And Miley Cyrus Dismiss Kanye West's Twitter Feud With A 'Thank U, Next'

Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester via Getty Images Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande perform on stage together at the One Love Manchester benefit concert.

Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus would kindly like to be removed from Kanye West’s social media narrative.

The two singers banded together on Thursday night as they each prepared to drop eagerly awaited singles, sending a clear message that they won’t be overshadowed by the rapper’s umpteenth Twitter tirade.

West ignited a social media storm against Drake for allegedly threatening his family with even wife Kim Kardashian jumping in to declare that her husband is the “most genius person I know.”

Cue Grande telling the two rappers to “behave for just like a few hours” so fans could enjoy the new tracks without the background noise of their ongoing beef.

“guys, i know there are grown men arguing online rn but miley and i dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight so if y’all could please jus behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that’d be so sick thank u,” Grande tweeted.

guys, i know there are grown men arguing online rn but miley and i dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight so if y'all could please jus behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that'd be so sick thank u — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 14, 2018

After her smash single “thank u, next,” which has continued its reign as the No. 1 song in the country, Grande released her new song “Imagine,” a whistle tone-laden melancholy bop about a sexy night in.

Cyrus, meanwhile, dropped a cover of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” featuring the couple’s son Sean Ono Lennon.

The Disney Channel alum quickly caught wind of Grande’s tweet and weighed in on the feud, adding, “Didn’t they hear the news ?! War IS over ! Thank you , next!”

Grande tweeted back: “period.”

Didn’t they hear the news ?! War IS over ! Thank you , next! ❤️🧡💛💚💜 https://t.co/iQKLQ9dP4Q — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 14, 2018

The pop stars have had each other’s back for a bit now with the “Wrecking Ball” singer joining Grande onstage for a duet at the One Love Manchester benefit in 2017 two weeks after a bombing at her concert.

Cyrus recently revealed she wants to have a “real relationship” with Grande that extends beyond just a musical collaboration.

“I just want to go to the club with her. I want to play our new song and go to the club,” Cyrus told Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show. “I’ve been trying to start a real relationship and not ask her to work or collaborate too much.”

“I feel like she could use a friend and I could use a friend, I’d love to start that relationship with her,” she added.