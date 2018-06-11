Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Are Reportedly Engaged After Weeks Of Dating

She’s loving, she’s living, she’s putting a ring on it.
Ariana Grande and “Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson are reportedly engaged after dating for only a few weeks, according to multiple outlets.
Grande posted a cryptic tweet shortly after the news broke. “I love u sm [so much] ok bye,” she wrote, including multiple emojis of a monkey covering its eyes:
The singer also “liked” two tweets from fans about the news:
The two, who both split with their respective partners in early May, made their relationship official with a “Harry Potter”-themed photo shoot on Instagram later that month. They’ve been relentlessly flirting with each other on social media since then, piquing fans’ interest in the newly minted couple.
“It’s a recent engagement. They’re just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time,” a source close to the couple told People. “They both started talking about it this past weekend. It’s nothing they’ve been hiding.”
Grande’s and Davidson’s representatives did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s requests for comment.
Davidson recently made two permanent declarations of his newfound love with Grande and reportedly got two tattoos dedicated to the singer. One tattoo is the bunny mask from the singer’s “Dangerous Woman” album cover, while the other is Grande’s initials on his thumb.
Along with the ink, the two have continued to gush over each other on their social media channels.
Davidson wrote on his Instagram story earlier this month that Grande looked “So fucking lit” while she was singing at Wango Tango in Los Angeles, while Grande returned the message by writing “pete davidson is the best person on earth goodnight” on her Instagram story.
This story has been updated with Grande’s Twitter activity.