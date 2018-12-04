ENTERTAINMENT
12/04/2018 08:38 am ET

Ariana Grande Sums Up Her Feelings About Barack Obama With 3 Little Letters

The "thank u, next" singer had a sweet reply to Obama's tweet celebrating Hanukkah.
By Lee Moran

Ariana Grande kept it short and sweet on Monday with a message for former President Barack Obama.

The pop star responded to Obama’s celebratory Hanukkah tweet with three little letters: “imy,” which is online slang for “I miss you.”

It was widely interpreted by her fans as a lament that Obama was no longer in the White House. Some even called for the singer to run for president:

Grande’s tweet follows her subtly throwing shade at President Donald Trump in her new video for “thank u, next.”

Check out the video here:

