Ariana Grande Sums Up Her Feelings About Barack Obama With 3 Little Letters

Ariana Grande kept it short and sweet on Monday with a message for former President Barack Obama.
The pop star responded to Obama’s celebratory Hanukkah tweet with three little letters: “imy,” which is online slang for “I miss you.”
It was widely interpreted by her fans as a lament that Obama was no longer in the White House. Some even called for the singer to run for president:
Grande’s tweet follows her subtly throwing shade at President Donald Trump in her new video for “thank u, next.”
