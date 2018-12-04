Ariana Grande Sums Up Her Feelings About Barack Obama With 3 Little Letters

Ariana Grande kept it short and sweet on Monday with a message for former President Barack Obama.

The pop star responded to Obama’s celebratory Hanukkah tweet with three little letters: “imy,” which is online slang for “I miss you.”

It was widely interpreted by her fans as a lament that Obama was no longer in the White House. Some even called for the singer to run for president:

Grande 2028 🇺🇸 — diane alston (@dianelyssa) December 3, 2018

cover baby come back and dedicate it to the obama administration — BRIstmas 🎅🏾 (@schmicoliver) December 3, 2018

life was so much easier with obama — breanna (@remlorde) December 3, 2018

I think we ALL miss him. — 𝘬𝘳𝘺𝘴𝘵𝘭𝘦 (@velourkissy) December 3, 2018

ariana for president — ً (@arianagodIy) December 3, 2018

Grande’s tweet follows her subtly throwing shade at President Donald Trump in her new video for “thank u, next.”