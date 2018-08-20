Ariana Grande made the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards a family affair on Monday night.

The 25-year-old singer performed the hit single, “God Is a Woman,” off of her new album Sweetener. Over 50 backup dancers accompanied the singer’s sultry performance.

She even staged an all-female version of “The Last Supper.” MTV later tweeted, “the apostles are shook.”

Michael Loccisano via Getty Images Ariana Grande performs onstage at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

After Grande hit all of the high notes and nailed every step of the sultry performance, she welcomed her grandmother, Marjorie, mother, Joan, and cousin, Lani, to the stage.

The three held hands and laughed as Grande closed out the song.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Lani Grande, Marjorie Grande, Ariana Grande, and Joan Grande onstage.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images The four hug each other at the end of the performance.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images So sweet!

Michael Loccisano via Getty Images The Grande family takes a bow at the end of the performance.

Grande was joined at the awards show by her fiancé, comedian Pete Davidson, for their red carpet debut. The two packed on the PDA and just looked all-around adorable together.

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande take in the show together.

Nicholas Hunt via Getty Images The two kiss on the red carpet.