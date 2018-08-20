ENTERTAINMENT
08/20/2018 11:16 pm ET

Ariana Grande Brings Her Mom And Grandma On Stage At The 2018 MTV VMAs

it was a family affair during the singer's performance at Radio City Music Hall.
headshot
By Carly Ledbetter

Ariana Grande made the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards a family affair on Monday night. 

The 25-year-old singer performed the hit single, “God Is a Woman,” off of her new album Sweetener. Over 50 backup dancers accompanied the singer’s sultry performance. 

She even staged an all-female version of “The Last Supper.” MTV later tweeted, “the apostles are shook.”

Ariana Grande performs onstage at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.
Michael Loccisano via Getty Images
Ariana Grande performs onstage at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

After Grande hit all of the high notes and nailed every step of the sultry performance, she welcomed her grandmother, Marjorie, mother, Joan, and cousin, Lani, to the stage.

The three held hands and laughed as Grande closed out the song. 

&nbsp;Lani Grande, Marjorie Grande, Ariana Grande, and Joan Grande onstage.&nbsp;
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
 Lani Grande, Marjorie Grande, Ariana Grande, and Joan Grande onstage. 
The four hug each other at the end of the performance.&nbsp;
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
The four hug each other at the end of the performance. 
So sweet!&nbsp;
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
So sweet! 
The Grande family takes a bow at the end of the performance.&nbsp;
Michael Loccisano via Getty Images
The Grande family takes a bow at the end of the performance. 

Grande was joined at the awards show by her fiancé, comedian Pete Davidson, for their red carpet debut. The two packed on the PDA and just looked all-around adorable together. 

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande take in the show together.&nbsp;
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande take in the show together. 
The two kiss on the red carpet.
Nicholas Hunt via Getty Images
The two kiss on the red carpet.

We’re sure we’ll see them on many more red carpets together. 

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Carly Ledbetter
Lifestyle Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Celebrities Music Ariana Grande Mtv Video Music Award
Ariana Grande Brings Her Mom And Grandma On Stage At The 2018 MTV VMAs
CONVERSATIONS