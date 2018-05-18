Ariana Grande Calls Manchester Attack 'The Worst Of Humanity' One Year Later

Despite what you may have heard, Ariana Grande still has some tears left to cry.

The pop star became emotional during a candid interview with Time magazine about the terrorist attack that followed her concert in Manchester, England, a year ago that killed 22 people.

Grande has been relatively quiet about her feelings about the bombing, preferring to focus on the victims and their families.

“I don’t want to give it that much power,” Grande, sobbing, told the magazine for its Next Generation Leaders issue. “Something so negative. It’s the absolute worst of humanity. That’s why I did my best to react the way I did. The last thing I would ever want is for my fans to see something like that happen and think it won.”

Time

“Music is supposed to be the safest thing in the world,” she continued. “I think that’s why it’s still so heavy on my heart every single day.”

After the bombing, the singer said she wanted to cancel her scheduled concerts ― she was midway through the Dangerous Woman tour at the time. Days later, she had an epiphany.

“If I don’t do something, these people died in vain,” manager Scooter Braun said Grande told him at the time.

Grande returned to Manchester a month later for a benefit concert alongside artists Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber and Coldplay that raised $12 million for families of the victims.

Getty Images via Getty Images Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande perform on stage during 'One Love Manchester' benefit concert.

“I wish there was more that I could fix,” she told Time. “You think with time it’ll become easier to talk about. Or you’ll make peace with it. But every day I wait for that peace to come and it’s still very painful.”

In April, Grande dropped her first single after the attack, an anthemic bop called “No Tears Left To Cry” that speaks to her own resilience, as well as that of her millions of fans.

“There are so many people who have suffered such loss and pain,” she said. “The processing part is going to take forever.”