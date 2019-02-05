Ariana Grande Defends Japanese Tattoo Debacle: 'What Do You Want Me To Do?'

Ariana Grande is on the defensive after her whole Japanese tattoo debacle.

In a flurry of tweets that have since been deleted, the singer responded to social media users who accused her of cultural appropriation after she got a bungled translation of “7 Rings” inked in Japanese on her palm.

In response to a Twitter user who called on her to apologize for the tat, Grande explained that she “can’t read or write Kanji obviously.”

“What do you want me to do?” she tweeted back. “It was done out of love and appreciation. What do you want me to say?”

She initially attempted to get the name of her latest track tatted in kanji, or Japanese characters. But instead of “7 Rings,” the tattoo read “七輪,” or “shichirin,” roughly meaning a small charcoal grill. When she tried to fix the error by adding another kanji character, she didn’t fare much better. When read from left to right, the new phrase, “七輪指♡” roughly translates to “small charcoal grill finger ♡.”

Several social media users said that, considering the kawaii aesthetic of her “7 Rings” video coupled with her obvious lack of understanding of kanji, Grande’s appreciation of Japanese culture seemed superficial, prompting many to accuse her of cultural appropriation.

I used to love Ariana Grande and I think a part of me always will but I can’t get with the cultural appropriation from 7 rings and now this bbq “7 rings” tattoo. Like it’s okay to like another culture but idk her interest in Japan (and Japanese) is very ignorant to me. — not seeing exo?? (@Channievv) January 30, 2019

I'm Japanese and yes its pretty much appropriation. She doesn't seem to understand the language (not even structure on how to read it) and its like her aesthetic?This whole thing is a mess. It's very annoying to see the language I love being used w.o any knowledge abt the culture — BTS GRAMMY 🎉🎉 (@iknowmeforever) January 31, 2019

One Twitter user pointed out that while many Japanese-Americans endured ridicule and bullying because of their culture, Grande used the culture as an aesthetic, skirting lived experiences often associated with it.

a letter to @ArianaGrande:

hi, i love your music. just wanna clear that up, i don’t hate you. but please stop using japanese culture as an aesthetic. it’s not cute, it’s cultural appropriation. appreciating the culture and making an effort to understand it is fine, + — 瑞美 (@WONDERBLOSSOM) January 31, 2019

+but it’s very obvious that you’re not doing that. japanese culture is a part of people’s lives and their identities. many asian ppl were made fun of in school for it being a part of them. it’s not an album concept and it’s not for u to take & use it as your “brand” + — 瑞美 (@WONDERBLOSSOM) January 31, 2019

its hundreds of years of beautiful history, not something for you to use because u want to be a cute anime girl. please learn and grow from this experience. your tattoo wasn’t yours to get even if it was translated correctly. — 瑞美 (@WONDERBLOSSOM) January 31, 2019

Grande initially appeared to laugh off criticisms, brushing off some shade thrown by TMZ.

Guess Japanese isn't the only language that's tough to master 🤗😩 — TMZ (@TMZ) January 31, 2019

touché 🥺🖤 i’d shake ur hand rn if i could — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 1, 2019

But over the weekend, Grande went on a tirade, saying she tried to fix the tattoo with the help of her tutor to “be more accurate.” She also asked, “u know how many people make this mistake and DON’T care just cause they like how it looks? bruh.... i care soooo much. what would u like me to do or say? forreal.”

“There is a difference between appropriation and appreciation,” she wrote, trying to school Twitter users. “My Japanese fans were always excited when I wrote in Japanese or wore Japanese sayings on my clothing. However, all of the merch with Japanese on it was taken down from my site not that anyone cared to notice.”

She also tweeted about her “crippling anxiety” and accused some social media users of not knowing “how to be forgiving or gentle when someone has made an innocent mistake.”

Since those tweets disappeared, many of her fans have questioned her decision to delete her statements. And several said she could’ve handled the situation better.

you deleted the apologies, ari . then you just made a joke about the situation like all people want is an apology that will stay up instead of being deleted in 5 seconds while you like tweets that contradict what you just said. it’s not hard. — juneau (@perhcps) February 2, 2019

So since Ariana Grande has deleted her tweets when she tried to defend her self, let me just reiterate Asian languages are not interchangeable. Please learn. — #BRITVIDLIAMRITA ALL CAPS!!! (@ljp_12thman) January 30, 2019