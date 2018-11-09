Ariana Grande's One-Word Engagement Ring Advice Is Priceless

The recently dis-engaged Ariana Grande is now giving engagement advice ― and it’s savagely to the point.

The 25-year-old pop star on Thursday randomly crashed an Instagram post by the style site The Zoe Report on tips for finding the perfect engagement ring.

Grande’s one-word comment is so blunt, so personal, so harsh:

Instagram

Grande, of course, speaks from experience. She and “Saturday Night Live” comedian Pete Davidson called off their engagement last month after five whirlwind months of dating.

Grande reportedly gave back her engagement ring to Davidson, but she apparently is keeping their pet pig, Piggy Smallz.