After just weeks of dating, Ariana Grande and “Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson are reportedly engaged. And the singer might’ve been wearing her engagement ring for a little while now.

Earlier this month, Grande was spotted taking a photo with ― who else ― “Selfie Kid” Ryan McKenna from June 2. On her left hand, the 24-year-old is wearing a gorgeous pear-shaped sparkler on that finger.

Ryan McKenna and Ariana Grande pose for a selfie backstage at the 2018 iHeartRadio Wango Tango festival on June 2.

Grande later wore the ring when she performed that night at Wango Tango:

See that sparkler?

She also wore it in a picture posted over the weekend. It was taken at her mother Joan Grande’s birthday party, where she appeared alongside her brother, Frankie Grande.

A post shared by Frankie James Grande (@frankiejgrande) on Jun 10, 2018 at 9:56pm PDT

Of course, Grande could just be wearing the ring for fun. Neither she nor Davidson, also 24, have commented on the engagement news, though Grande has seemingly confirmed it given her Twitter activity.

The “No Tears Left To Cry” singer “liked” tweets referring to the engagement shortly after the news broke. She later responded to fans who tweeted at her about the news and the eventual wedding.

Grande and Davidson started dating just weeks ago, shortly after splitting with their respective partners. Grande dated rapper Mac Miller for two years, while the “SNL” star was in a relationship with Cazzie David for a similar amount of time.