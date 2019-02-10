Ariana Grande Blew Up Instagram With Pics Of Dress She'd Have Worn To The Grammys

Ariana Grande wants you to break up with the Grammys. She’s bored.

The pop star blew up Instagram on Sunday night during the 2019 Grammy Awards with a bunch of photos of her in a Cinderella-esque gown. Donning the custom powder-blue Zac Posen dress, Grande was seen lying down and playing with her dog, Myron.

“When @ZacPosen makes u a custom gown it doesn’t matter if you’re singing or not,” wrote Grande in the first of her six posts in the garment.