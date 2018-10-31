Ariana Grande's Bandaged Hand Mystery Is Finally Solved

So that’s how Ariana Grande injured her hand!

The newly single ”No Tears Left To Cry” singer set Twitter tongues wagging in August, when she sported a bandage on “Carpool Karaoke” with “The Late Late Show” host James Corden.

No mention was made during the bit about why she required the medical wrap on her left hand.

All finally became clear on Tuesday night, however, when Corden aired a segment in which he and Grande visited a haunted escape room ― a detour while they were filming the “Carpool” segment.

It turns out that Grande stumbled in the pitch-black venue and fell awkwardly onto her hand.

Check out the clip here: