Ariana Grande And Jimmy Fallon Make Sweet Music With Cardboard Instruments

This version of Ariana Grande’s song “No Tears Left to Cry” sounds a bit cardboardy.

But that’s a good thing.

Because on Monday’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show,” Grande joined host Jimmy Fallon and house band The Roots to perform her latest single using new Nintendo Switch accessory Labo and instruments predominantly made from the paper product.

“It was totally bizarre and such a gamble,” Fallon told IGN. “I didn’t know if it was going to sound good, but Ariana is always down to try something fun and different.”