Ariana Grande Writes Love Letter To LGBTQ Community For Pride

Grande has long been an outspoken advocate for queer people everywhere, headlining pride events or speaking out against homophobia in interviews.

“My music being embraced and celebrated by the LGBTQ community is all I ever truly cared about when I thought about my career goals early on,” she wrote in a letter for Billboard. “There’s no award I could win or accolade I could receive that would fulfill me more than seeing a 6-foot queen with a 4-foot ponytail walk into my meet n greet and say ‘hey girl’ or meeting a young queer person at Starbucks and them letting me know that my music has helped them become who they are. Literally nothing.”