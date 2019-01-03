Ariana Grande Makes Coachella History As Youngest Female Headliner Ever

Ariana Grande is about to make history as the youngest female headliner at Coachella.

Coachella announced its 2019 lineup on Wednesday night, revealing that Grande, Childish Gambino and Tame Impala would be headlining the festival.

In addition to being the youngest woman to land top billing, according to her manager Scooter Braun, the “No Tears Left To Cry” singer is the fourth woman to lead the festival.

The pop star herself tweeted that she was “humbled and excited as all hell.”

humbled and excited as all hell @coachella 🌵 thank u — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 3, 2019

Grande’s appearance at the festival comes on the heels of Beyonce headlining last year alongside The Weeknd and Eminem.

The 25-year-old reportedly is replacing Kanye West, who was initially slated to perform at Coachella for 2019, according to TMZ.

Multiple sources told the publication that “Kanye made it clear he wouldn’t perform on a traditional 60x40 foot stage because it was ‘artistically limiting.’” The festival’s promoter, Goldenvoice, refused to alter or remove the stage so the rapper passed on the show.