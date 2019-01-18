Ariana Grande's New Song '7 Rings' Is A Treat-Yourself Anthem With A Classic Twist

The hills are alive ... with the sound of new Ariana Grande music.

The pop star, who above all else is a musical theater queen, has fused her loves of Broadway and hip-hop for her trap-infused new single “7 Rings,” which she dropped at midnight on Thursday along with a pink-tinted music video.

The follow-up to her smash single “thank u, next” off her upcoming album of the same name samples “My Favorite Things” from Rodgers & Hammerstein’s classic musical “The Sound of Music.”

But gone are the raindrops on roses and brown paper packages tied up with string because Grande’s song is an unabashed ode to materialism with the singer boasting about her fondness for ATM machines, expensive weaves, diamonds and more diamonds.

“Wearing a ring, but ain’t gon’ be no “Mrs.” / Bought matching diamonds for six of my bitches,” Grande sings on the track. “I’d rather spoil all my friends with my riches / Think retail therapy my new addiction.”

Grande revealed that she wrote “7 Rings” after a “pretty rough day” amid her split with Pete Davidson when she and six of her friends had way “too much Champagne” and she bought them all some new bling.

“It was very insane and funny,” the “Sweetener” singer revealed on Twitter. “[And] on the way back to the [studio] Njomza was like, ‘Bitch, this gotta be a song lol.’ So we wrote it that afternoon.”

But while the new song is mostly an airy treat-yourself anthem, Grande does hint at the heartbreak she’s endured in the last year.

“Been through some bad shit I should be a sad bitch,” she sings in the opening moments of the single. “Who would have thought it turn me to a savage.”

Even though Grande has been building the hype for “7 Rings” for days, Twitter was still entirely unprepared for the decadent-and-then-some video.

Nobody:



Me for the next 3 weeks: I see it, i like it, I want it, I got it #7Rings pic.twitter.com/GIhHTDgWSK — kyle sairus (@sairusbliss1) January 18, 2019

Me walking around after listening to 7 rings #7Rings pic.twitter.com/HdiCTTflfS — 🦄🎀 (@pettyminajjj) January 18, 2019