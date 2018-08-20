The couple of the moment made their red carpet debut ahead of the ceremony at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday night, putting on a lovey display for the cameras.

The “God is a Woman” singer let her signature ponytail down for the night, opting for flowing brunette locks instead. She rocked a studded metallic dress and sparkly thigh-high boots.

Davidson, meanwhile, kept it casual with a long-sleeve white tee, black track pants and Adidas sneakers. He also wore a bracelet with the letters “A,” “G” and “D” on a chain, presumably standing for Ariana Grande Davidson.

Nicholas Hunt via Getty Images The happy couple pose on the red carpet.

The pair, who first met three years ago on an episode of “Saturday Night Live.” split with their respective partners earlier this year, started dating each other and got engaged all within a matter of weeks.

Despite receiving some flack from fans, Grande even named a song after the comedian on her new album “Sweetener,” which dropped days before the awards show.

“I know that you’re my soulmate and all that,” she sings on the track.

The pop star is set to take the stage later in the night with a rumored performance of “God Is A Woman,” which will reportedly include over 50 female dancers, a source told The Hollywood Reporter.