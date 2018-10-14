Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Call Off Engagement: Reports

ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson attend Aretha Franklin's funeral at Greater Grace Temple on Aug. 31, 2018, in Detroit.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s whirlwind engagement has reportedly come to an end, according to multiple outlets.

TMZ first reported Sunday that the couple has called off their engagement. They got engaged in June 2018 after only weeks of dating.

But the relationship may still have hope. A source told US Weekly the couple is “working things out. They’re not officially done yet.” TMZ also reported that the two aren’t ruling out the possibility of anything in the future.

“I feel like I won a contest,” Davidson told Jimmy Fallon in June when he initially confirmed the engagement.

Grande and Davidson committed to the relationship quickly, even getting tattoos that represented each other. Grande got a tattoo of the badge number of Davidson’s father, a firefighter who died in the Sept. 11 attacks.