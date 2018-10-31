Ariana Grande's Pete Davidson Tattoo Cover-Up Shows She's Moving On

Soon, there will be no tears left to cry and no more tattoos to cover up following Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s broken engagement.

The 25-year-old singer revealed in an Instagram story Tuesday that she has covered up some of the ink she got with her ex-fiancé.

Grande originally had the word “reborn” on her left hand. But a Boomerang clip showed a fern in its place as the singer clinked glasses with friends.

Ariana Grande debuted the new ink on Instagram Tuesday night.

“I have no words to describe how much i love and am eternally grateful for these human beings who constantly help me turn lemons into lemonade and literally heal me and put me back together,” Grande said in the Instagram, before naming the friends who have helped her.

Below is what the “reborn” tattoo originally looked like before the cover up:

Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images You can see the tiny tattoo on by her left thumb, which was reportedly inspired by Kid Cudi.

Grande previously covered up another tattoo that read “Pete” with a Band-Aid during a recent performance for the “Wicked” 15th anniversary TV special.

NBC via Getty Images You can see the Band-Aid on Grande's left ring finger.

Davidson also has his fair share of ink to rework following the two’s split. He joked about doing just that during an appearance at the Swing Left political action committee in West Hollywood.

“What else is going on? Um, I’ve been covering a bunch of tattoos, that’s fun. I’m fucking zero for two in the tattoo [department],” the comedian said, as reported by People. Davidson previously had a tattoo of former girlfriend Cazzie David, which he covered after they split.

It seems like Grande is doing just fine after the breakup, as she recently told fans there’s a new love interest in the picture. It’s her pet pig, Piggy Smalls, to be exact.