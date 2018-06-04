Pete Davidson Gets 2 Tattoos For New Girlfriend Ariana Grande

“Saturday Night Live” star Davidson gushed over his girlfriend’s performance at Wango Tango in Los Angeles over the weekend after apparently getting two new tattoos to mark their new love, outlets reported.

Davidson commemorated their relationship with a bunny mask tattoo on his neck that looks like the mask she donned for her album “Dangerous Woman,” plus he had her initials etched on his thumb.

“So fucking lit,” the comedian also wrote on an Instagram story photo of Grande at work, throwing in some heart-eyed emojis for reinforcement.

She responded with a post of her own, writing “pete davidson is the best person on earth goodnight.”

