Ariana Grande Reveals New Love Of Her Life After Pete Davidson Breakup

“What else is going on? Um, I’ve been covering a bunch of tattoos, that’s fun. I’m fucking zero for two in the tattoo [department],” he said, as reported by People. The comedian previously had a tattoo of former girlfriend Cazzie David, which he covered after they split.

Despite the split, people on both sides of the breakup are “relieved” the couple split, sources told People.

Grande has a lot coming up on her schedule, as the singer announced dates for her world tour on Thursday. The Sweetener World Tour will kick off in Albany, New York, on March 18. Tickets go on sale for the general public on Nov. 1.