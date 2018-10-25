ENTERTAINMENT
Ariana Grande Reveals New Love Of Her Life After Pete Davidson Breakup

She hammed it up on social media.
By Carly Ledbetter

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson called off their engagement earlier this month, but the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer is already hog-wild about her new love interest. 

Grande revealed on Twitter Wednesday that her pet pig, Piggy Smalls, is “the absolute love of my life.” 

“I have no idea what I did ... to deserve her,” the 25-year-old said.

When a fan asked what Piggy’s favorite songs were on the “Sweetener” album, Grande just replied, “she is a pig.” However, the singer did make Piggy Smalls the sole star of her music video for the song “Breathin’” on the album. 

Take one look at this swine and you’ll start swooning. 

Ariana Grande's pet pig, Piggy Smalls, in a still from the music video "Breathin.'"&nbsp;
Ariana Grande/YouTube
Ariana Grande's pet pig, Piggy Smalls, in a still from the music video "Breathin.'" 

Grande got the pig when she was still with Davidson. The “Saturday Night Live” comedian revealed what the process was like to actually get the pet during an appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” in September. 

“Can I just say, this girl, she was like, ‘I want a pig,’ and an hour later, it was just there. You know what I mean?” Davidson joked. 

“Like, I’m still trying to get a Propecia refill for the last two weeks. This chick got a pig in a fucking hour,” he continued. “She was like, ‘I want a pig’ and then it was there. It was fucking dope.” 

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande pose on the red carpet.&nbsp;
imageSPACE/MediaPunch/IPx
Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande pose on the red carpet. 

Since the couple split, Grande took a brief social media break while Davidson told a few jokes about the breakup during a benefit for the Swing Left political action committee in West Hollywood. 

“Well, as you could tell, I don’t want to be here. There’s a lot going on. Does anybody have any open rooms? Looking for a roommate?” he said, before joking about the tattoos he got for and with Grande. 

“What else is going on? Um, I’ve been covering a bunch of tattoos, that’s fun. I’m fucking zero for two in the tattoo [department],” he said, as reported by People. The comedian previously had a tattoo of former girlfriend Cazzie David, which he covered after they split. 

Despite the split, people on both sides of the breakup are “relieved” the couple split, sources told People

Grande has a lot coming up on her schedule, as the singer announced dates for her world tour on Thursday. The Sweetener World Tour will kick off in Albany, New York, on March 18. Tickets go on sale for the general public on Nov. 1. 

