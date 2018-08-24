Ariana Grande Slams Barstool Sports For Calling Pete Davidson 'Butthole Eyes'

Don’t come for Ariana Grande’s fiancé, because she will come for you.

The 25-year-old “God Is a Woman” singer responded to Barstool Sports on Twitter after the site published an article called “Does Pete Davidson Have Butthole Eyes?” on Thursday.

The post started off by saying, “First of all, I don’t mean that to offend. It’s an honest question. Let me clarify for a second,” but Grande wasn’t having it.

“Y’all do kno this man has an auto immune disease ...... right ? ..... like you do understand what you’re doing when u do this right ? jus wanna make sure,” the singer tweeted.

Davidson has spoken before about being diagnosed with Crohn’s disease as a teenager and using medical marijuana to keep it under control.

The autoimmune disorder affects the gastrointestinal tract and has symptoms like persistent diarrhea, abdominal cramping, constipation, loss of appetite and fatigue, according to the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation.

Grande added that Barstool had been “begging” Davidson to do their “stupid podcast” forever.

“P.s. ‘butthole eyes’ says he’s still not doing ur stupid podcast you’ve been begging him to do for three years,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet captured by Buzzfeed.

The writer of the Barstool article was clearly unbothered by the attention. He responded to Grande and her fans by tweeting out “pageviews.”

Davidson has yet to respond to the article directly, as he was busy talking about Grande during an appearance at Auburn University in Alabama on Thursday.

The “Saturday Night Live” star has responded to comments in the past about why he shouldn’t be with Grande, simply because he has borderline personality disorder.

According to the Mayo Clinic, people with BPD can have “a pattern of unstable intense relationships, distorted self-image, extreme emotions and impulsiveness.”