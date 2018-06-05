STYLE & BEAUTY
Photos Of Ariana Grande's Hairstyles Over The Years

The high ponytail might be her go-to hairstyle, but it's not her ONLY style.
By Julia Brucculieri

After years of sporting her signature high ponytail, Ariana Grande just let her hair down for the cover of British Vogue. 

The “Dangerous Woman” singer shared the new cover image (and a few others from the issue) on Instagram Monday morning, and she looks almost unrecognizable. 

Have a look for yourself: 

Of course, we’ve seen Grande with her hair down before, but only for brief spurts, most notably in her early days of Nickelodeon fame, then later during her “Problem” era and again for a period in 2017. More recently we saw a glimpse of change in the video for her latest single, “No Tears Left to Cry,” in which Grande’s platinum locks were styled in a simple low ponytail. 

Grande has spoken candidly about her hair (and hair damage from constant dyeing during her time on “Sam & Cat”). In 2014, after she was facing criticism about always wearing the same hairstyle, she wrote on Instagram:

“As annoying as it is for y’all to have to look at the same hairstyle all the time, it’s all that works for now (and I’m comfortable for the first time in years). And trust me, it’s even more difficult for me to have to wait forever for my natural hair to grow back and to have to wear more fake hair than every drag queen on earth combined. So PLEASE gimme a break about the hair (or just don’t look at me lol). IT’S JUST HAIR AFTER ALL.”

The singer loves her ponytails, though. She even raved about the hairstyle in a separate interview with Byrdie in 2016.

“It’s how I’ve always liked my hair,” she said. “I never expected it to become such a thing. This is what makes me comfortable, and I feel like there’s a thousand different ways to do a ponytail. A million!”

“It brings me so much joy, honestly,” she continued. “Every time I put my hair up, it’s like a surprise. Like, I forget how much I love it, and then I tie it back and I’m like, ‘I love this look! Ooh, girl!’ Every time I tie it up is like the first time. It’s like true love.”

There’s nothing wrong with a signature hairstyle (shoutout to Anna Wintour!), and Grande has clearly found hers. But she’s tried a few variations through the years. Check out all the eras of the pop star’s hair below:

  • October 2008
    At Planet Hollywood on Oct. 30 in New York City.
    Jim Spellman via Getty Images
    At Planet Hollywood on Oct. 30 in New York City.
  • December 2009
    At&nbsp;the Los Angeles premiere of "The Lovely Bones" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.
    Christian JENTZ via Getty Images
    At the Los Angeles premiere of "The Lovely Bones" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.
  • October 2009
    At the AFI Fest 2009 opening night screening of "Fantastic Mr. Fox" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on Oct. 30 in Los Angeles.
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    At the AFI Fest 2009 opening night screening of "Fantastic Mr. Fox" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on Oct. 30 in Los Angeles.
  • December 2009
    At Variety's 3rd annual "Power of Youth" event at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles.
    Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images
    At Variety's 3rd annual "Power of Youth" event at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles.
  • March 2010
    At a&nbsp;Make-A-Wish Foundation event at the Santa Monica Pier in California.
    Jason LaVeris via Getty Images
    At a Make-A-Wish Foundation event at the Santa Monica Pier in California.
  • January 2010
    At&nbsp;the iPOP! concert series at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza in Century City, California.
    Noel Vasquez via Getty Images
    At the iPOP! concert series at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza in Century City, California.
  • March 2010
    At Nickelodeon's 23rd annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    At Nickelodeon's 23rd annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
  • May 2010
    At&nbsp;a "So You Think You Can Dance" season premiere viewing party in West Hollywood, California.&nbsp;
    Jason LaVeris via Getty Images
    At a "So You Think You Can Dance" season premiere viewing party in West Hollywood, California. 
  • June 2010
    At the 2010 MTV Movie Awards in Universal City, California.
    Jason Merritt via Getty Images
    At the 2010 MTV Movie Awards in Universal City, California.
  • June 2010
    At the&nbsp;premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse" during the 2010 Los Angeles Film Festival in California.&nbsp;
    Mark Sullivan via Getty Images
    At the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse" during the 2010 Los Angeles Film Festival in California. 
  • October 2010
    At Variety's 4th annual "Power of Youth" event in Hollywood.
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    At Variety's 4th annual "Power of Youth" event in Hollywood.
  • August 2011
    At the 2011 VH1 Do Something Awards at the Hollywood Palladium in Hollywood.
    Christopher Polk via Getty Images
    At the 2011 VH1 Do Something Awards at the Hollywood Palladium in Hollywood.
  • July 2011
    At&nbsp; the New York premiere of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2" at Lincoln Center.
    Stephen Lovekin via Getty Images
    At  the New York premiere of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2" at Lincoln Center.
  • April 2011
    At Nickelodeon's 2011 Kids' Choice Awards at the University of Southern California's Galen Center in Los Angeles.
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
    At Nickelodeon's 2011 Kids' Choice Awards at the University of Southern California's Galen Center in Los Angeles.
  • February 2011
    At The 53rd Annual&nbsp;Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles.
    Jason Merritt via Getty Images
    At The 53rd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles.
  • September 2011
    At the 2011 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live.
    Frank Trapper via Getty Images
    At the 2011 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live.
  • February 2011
    At the Los Angeles premiere of "Justin Bieber: Never Say Never" at Nokia Theatre.
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
    At the Los Angeles premiere of "Justin Bieber: Never Say Never" at Nokia Theatre.
  • December 2011
    At Project Angel Food's 2011 Divine Design Gala at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.
    Angela Weiss via Getty Images
    At Project Angel Food's 2011 Divine Design Gala at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.
  • November 2011
    At&nbsp;the Love Culture holiday launch soiree at Santa Monica Place in&nbsp;Santa Monica,&nbsp;California.
    Tibrina Hobson via Getty Images
    At the Love Culture holiday launch soiree at Santa Monica Place in Santa Monica, California.
  • March 2012
    At the "Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked" DVD release concert in Los Angeles.
    Michael Tran via Getty Images
    At the "Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked" DVD release concert in Los Angeles.
  • July 2012
    At the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California.&nbsp;
    Jeffrey Mayer via Getty Images
    At the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California. 
  • September 2012
    At Variety's "Power of Youth" event at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles.
    Michael Tran via Getty Images
    At Variety's "Power of Youth" event at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles.
  • October 2013
    At the "Sam &amp; Cat" British premiere in London.
    Ben A. Pruchnie via Getty Images
    At the "Sam & Cat" British premiere in London.
  • November 2013
    At&nbsp;the 2013 MTV's European Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam.
    Dave Hogan/MTV 2013 via Getty Images
    At the 2013 MTV's European Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam.
  • December 2013
    Performing&nbsp;during the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash at Allstate Arena in Chicago.
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
    Performing during the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash at Allstate Arena in Chicago.
  • December 2013
    At Z100's Jingle Ball 2013 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.&nbsp;
    Uri Schanker via Getty Images
    At Z100's Jingle Ball 2013 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. 
  • May 2014
    Performing&nbsp;at 102.7 KIIS FM's Wango Tango in Los Angeles.
    Chelsea Lauren via Getty Images
    Performing at 102.7 KIIS FM's Wango Tango in Los Angeles.
  • July 2014
    AT&nbsp;MTV's "Total Ariana Live" at MTV Studios in New York City.&nbsp;
    Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
    AT MTV's "Total Ariana Live" at MTV Studios in New York City. 
  • August 2014
    Performing&nbsp;on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City.&nbsp;
    NBC NewsWire via Getty Images
    Performing on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City. 
  • August 2014
    Wearing Moschino at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards in California.&nbsp;
    Jason Merritt via Getty Images
    Wearing Moschino at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards in California. 

