Ariana Grande Suffers A Mystery Injury While Shooting 'Carpool Karaoke'

The pop star posted a photo of herself with a bandaged hand on social media.
By Carla Baranauckas

Pop star Ariana Grande shot a “Carpool Karaoke” segment for “The Late Late Show” this week, but she didn’t come out of it unscathed, social media reveals.

Grande posted a photo on Twitter that shows a bandage on her right hand, but she did not indicate exactly how she suffered the mystery injury.

Whatever happened to cause the injury, it didn’t seem to ruin the day for either Grande or James Corden, host of “The Late Late Show.”

Earlier, Grande and Corden hinted in a series of tweets that the “Carpool Karaoke” segment was in the works.

And when all was sung and done, both Corden and Grande seemed happy with the outcome.

