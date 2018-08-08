Ariana Grande Suffers A Mystery Injury While Shooting 'Carpool Karaoke'

Pop star Ariana Grande shot a “Carpool Karaoke” segment for “The Late Late Show” this week, but she didn’t come out of it unscathed, social media reveals.

Grande posted a photo on Twitter that shows a bandage on her right hand, but she did not indicate exactly how she suffered the mystery injury.

but i LOVE my bandage it looks sick @JKCorden i’ll be ok one day pic.twitter.com/uBABjvksVP — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 7, 2018

Whatever happened to cause the injury, it didn’t seem to ruin the day for either Grande or James Corden, host of “The Late Late Show.”

Earlier, Grande and Corden hinted in a series of tweets that the “Carpool Karaoke” segment was in the works.

sick what for https://t.co/bhHlndL153 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 7, 2018

Just, y’no, life and In case I get stuck in traffic x https://t.co/cRN48LnIHt — James Corden (@JKCorden) August 7, 2018