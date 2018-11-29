Ariana Grande Drops Behind-The-Scenes Supercut For 'Thank U, Next' Music Video

Ariana Grande dropped a behind-the-scenes supercut on Thursday that depicts the making of her upcoming music video for “Thank U, Next,” and we’re so freakin’ grateful for her.
In the teaser, we see Grande reenacting scenes from classic teen movies like “Bring It On,” “Mean Girls,” “13 Going on 30” and “Legally Blonde.”
“Legally Blonde” fans will surely be pleased to see that Paulette, played by Jennifer Coolidge, makes an appearance:
There’s even the wedding sequence from “13 Going on 30” with Grande as the bride:
The pop star released the first teaser trailer for the video on Monday and it was a full-fledged “Mean Girls” throwback. Grande plays a Regina George-inspired character who gets talked about in a gossip sequence by everyone from original “Mean Girls” stars Jonathan Bennett and Stefanie Drummond to singer Troye Sivan to YouTuber Colleen Ballinger.
Oh, and of course there are even more references to the 25-year-old’s ex-fiance, “Saturday Night Live” comedian Pete Davidson.
We can’t wait to see the whole thing, which Grande has said will drop on Friday. Until then, we’ll just keep breathin’.