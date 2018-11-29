Ariana Grande's Manager Defends Pete Davidson: 'Stop The Bulls**t'

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson might be ready to say “thank u, next” to their relationship, but some of the pop star’s pettiest fans are still in their feelings about the split.

While the former couple has played mostly nice since breaking off their engagement weeks ago, Davidson has been inundated with negative comments since reactivating his Instagram after an extended social media break.

The “Saturday Night Live” star returned to the platform on Wednesday to promote his new film “Big Time Adolescence,” and let’s just say his followers wanted a little less conversation about his filmography and a little more information about the breakup.

“Ur cancelled tysm for breaking with Ariana bc she’s doing much better BYE,” one commenter wrote, among a slew of hateful messages directed at the comedian.

While Grande is typically the one to set her fans straight when they cross a line, her manager Scooter Braun apparently took over the clapback reins for the day, informing the social media user to once and for all leave Davidson alone.

“Stop the bullshit. It is nothing like that and Pete is a good dude. No one has hate for this guy and he is a stand up guy, “Braun wrote in the comments.

“Show respect because trust me everyone on this side knows he deserves it and wishes him well,” he added.

Braun has been a mouthpiece of sorts for Grande, as she’s managed to push through struggles in her personal life to drop a No. 1 hit single.

“I’m incredibly proud of her because she opened herself up to the world and shared her story and her strength, and she’s done it countless times in the past years,” Braun told Us Weekly earlier this month. “I think that’s why people are rallying behind her.”

Grande and Davidson are reportedly still on good terms since calling it quits in October after just a few weeks of dating.

Davidson has used “Saturday Night Live” as his preferred platform to address the breakup, issuing a message to fans about Grande on the “Weekend Update” segment earlier this month.

“Sometimes things just don’t work out, and that’s OK,” he said. “She’s a wonderful, strong person, and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world.”