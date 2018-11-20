Ariana Grande's 'Thank U, Next' Music Video Is Inspired By Iconic 2000s Rom-Coms

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Ariana Grande backstage at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

Our most pop-culturally literate pop star Ariana Grande has apparently turned the forthcoming music video for her smash single “Thank U, Next” into a master class for iconic 2000s romantic comedies.

The “God Is A Woman” singer has been dropping hints about visuals for her breakup anthem’s music video for the past week, pairing classic TV and movie moments with the song’s lyrics.

Now, Grande has confirmed that the music video will pay homage to “Mean Girls,” “Legally Blonde,” “13 Going on 30” and a yet-to-to-be-named fourth movie.

“ok you guessed the third! but there’s still one more so no tea tomorrow,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories on Friday, alongside a collage of herself dressed as rom-com stars Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon and Rachel McAdams.

Grande first dropped hints that the music video might be ― to borrow a word ― fetch, when she shared photos of herself cuddling and kissing her friends with classic “Mean Girls” quotes.

Then came a series of “Legally Blonde”-inspired pics, with Grande rocking Elle Woods’ bright (and seriously disturbed) orange laptop before posting a snap of a chihuahua riding an inflatable pool float.

“Legally Blonde” scene-stealer Jennifer Coolidge even appeared in one of Grande’s Instagrams, with the “Sweetener” singer calling the actress her “new best friend.” The post got “Legally Blonde” star Reese Witherspoon’s approval when the actress liked the photo on Instagram.

Grande famously stunned the internet with a spot-on Coolidge impression on the “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in May.

And finally, Grande (and her brand-new lob) debuted some expert Garner cosplay, recreating a look from a heartbreaking “13 Going on 30” scene.

She even included a nod to the dream dollhouse Garner’s love interest in the movie, played by Mark Ruffalo, builds for her early in the movie.

13 Going On 30 in the Thank U, Next video as well... I have no words 😭💔 pic.twitter.com/2c2fjnOFlK — frank costa (@feistyfrank) November 20, 2018

Grande hasn’t announced the fourth featured movie. But we have complete faith that the pop star will select one worthy to be in the same company as these three rom-com greats.