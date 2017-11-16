Florida Man Being Chased By Police Asks 911 To Call Donald Trump

He’s making 911 calls great again.

A Florida man being chased by police phoned 911 and asked a dispatcher to contact the White House so he could speak to his “close friend,” President Donald Trump.

“We made a deal,” marijuana suspect Aric Frydberg said of his relationship with the president during the bizarre emergency call early Tuesday.

The appeal didn’t work. Collier County sheriff’s deputies caught Frydberg, 33, after a seven-mile car chase. Despite his attempts to weasel out of trouble ― invoking Trump, blaming Jews and claiming his mother had been in an accident ― deputies booked him on charges that included aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence, tampering with evidence, and possession of marijuana. He was jailed on $99,500 bail.

It all started when a deputy noticed a marijuana-like scent emanating from a vehicle parked in a post office parking lot. The officer looked inside the car and saw a baggie containing a green leafy substance. When he tried to confiscate the baggie, Frydberg allegedly grabbed it and stuffed it into his mouth, according to local station WINK.

Then Frydberg sped away and called 911.

“I need help, please,” Frydberg told the dispatcher. “There’s a police officer chasing me.”

The 911 operator repeatedly told Frydberg to pull over, but the fleeing driver had some requests, according to local station WFTX.

“Call my mom, call my mom,” he said. “Please call my mom.”

When that didn’t work, Frydberg pulled out his trump card.

“Donald Trump is a close friend of mine. We made a deal,” he said.

He added, cryptically: “It wasn’t his fault, it was the Jews who fucked me, not Donald Trump, it was the Jewish community.”

When that didn’t work, Frydberg tried another excuse.

“My mom called me and said she was in a car accident in Homestead,” he said. “My flesh and blood was in a car accident and I have to stop and help you.”

Here’s the recording of the complete 911 call:

Officers eventually stopped Frydberg and arrested him. Deputies said they found glass pipes with a burnt leafy residue on them that tested positive for marijuana, according to WFTX.