'Bachelor' Arie Luyendyk Jr. And Lauren Burnham Get Engaged

Arie Luyendyk Jr. might want to leave some reality TV fans off the guest list for his wedding.

The controversial star of “The Bachelor” got engaged to Lauren Burnham on Tuesday’s “After the Final Rose” episode, capping so much bitter drama.

Luyendyk invited internet scorn this week for the finale, when he dumped Becca Kufrin, the woman he originally proposed to, to pursue Burnham, the runner-up he had already rejected.

His much-debated switcheroo apparently worked out. Burnham decided to give Luyendyk a second chance when he visited her at her parents’ house in Virginia Beach, Virginia. That led to Tuesday’s TV proposal, in which he proclaimed, “I have made some bad decisions, but the best decision was running back to you.”

She said yes (well, it was “definitely!”).

Host Chris Harrison couldn’t resist a tiny dig at the previous betrothal betrayal, saying, “I hope this engagement lasts a longer time.”

As for Kufrin, she will be looking for love again as the new star of “The Bachelorette.”

Good luck to all.