Comics Defend 'Late Show' Writer After Her Apology For Kavanaugh Tweet

Comedians and comedy writers got serious about defending “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” writer Ariel Dumas after she apologized for a sarcastic tweet about Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Kathy Griffin was among the more prominent comics to offer support, noting that a “comedy writer” was “being held to a higher standard than the President of the United States.”

Dumas posted the controversial tweet around the time Kavanaugh was being sworn into the Supreme Court Saturday after a contentious confirmation process in which he faced allegations of sexual misconduct and lying about his drinking habits. “Whatever happens, I’m just glad we ruined Judge Kavanaugh’s life,” Dumas wrote.

Celebrity conservative James Woods reposted a Fox News story about her message, inflaming the backlash.

Dumas deleted her tweet and posted another on Sunday, saying she “regretted her tone-deaf attempt at sarcasm.”

The last couple of weeks have been hard for the country and for me personally. The complexity of frustration, anger and sadness can’t be accurately conveyed on twitter, and I regret my tone-deaf attempt at sarcasm in the wake of it. — Ariel Dumas (@ArielDumas) October 7, 2018

CBS told Fox News that Dumas’ apology “spoke for itself.”

But fellow funny people said they saw no need for a mea culpa.

. @ArielDumas, a comedy writer, being held to a higher standard than the President of the United States. Love you @ArielDumas, fuck the haters. https://t.co/7jYcYC0UNJ — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 7, 2018

I am literally in love with her. She is the smartest, funniest cutest of all comedy people. Let us all ride her coattails to stardom!! — amber ruffin (@ambermruffin) October 8, 2018

Bess Kalb, an Emmy-nominated writer for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” also chimed in.

One of the funniest writers working today is @ArielDumas. She has my support, admiration, and respect. When angry women tell jokes it scares men shitless. It’s going to be ok, fellas. You’re screaming at a comedian and it’s truly going to be ok. You will get through this, sirs. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) October 8, 2018

If anyone in any way financially punishes @ArielDumas for a clearly facetious joke about a man WHO HAD BEEN SWORN IN AS A SUPREME COURT JUSTICE, they will be met with a fire and fury from her fellow female comedy writers like they have never seen. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) October 8, 2018

“Last Week Tonight” writer Josh Gondelman issued a shoutout for Dumas as well.

One of the best and most funny people I know is @ArielDumas. — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) October 8, 2018

“Modern Family” executive producer Danny Zuker wrote to Dumas that “every comedy writer supports you.”

Every comedy writer supports you. How great would it be if the people trolling you were this outraged over a woman being sexually assaulted? — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) October 8, 2018

HuffPost couldn’t immediately reach “The Late Show” or CBS for comment.