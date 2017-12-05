Texas Cheerleader Shows How To Do 'Invisible Box' Challenge

When it comes to the “invisible box” challenge, seeing isn’t necessarily believing.

The latest internet fad requires people to look like they’re stepping onto an invisible box ― something that isn’t as easy as it sounds.

Dontez Hines, a defensive back at Anderson University in Anderson, Indiana, demonstrated the stunt in a video that went viral this summer.

Stepping over you haters like🤚🏽 pic.twitter.com/RDbyl8ywlf — teedoe (@thecvmevp) August 18, 2017

Since then, others have tried it, but none as effectively as Ariel Olivar, a cheerleader for Manval High School in southeastern Texas, who tweeted out her attempt on Friday night.

As of Tuesday evening, her tweet has been liked more than 285,000 times and retweeted more than 143,000 times.

Olivar also did a follow-up video that is impressive in a different way.

but wait, there's a pt 2 pic.twitter.com/b8JBgeRZdh — ariel (@arielo1220) December 2, 2017

Now others are jumping on the box, er, bandwagon, with various levels of success.

Learning How To Do The Invisible Box Challenge #InvisibleBoxChallenge pic.twitter.com/aWHfIZ9MkF — Thomas Petrou (@PetrouTv) December 5, 2017

Olivar is offering tips on how to properly do the invisible box challenge ― but follow her advice at your own risk.