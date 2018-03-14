Armie Hammer’s mug shot is almost up there with “hot convict” Jeremy Meeks.

On Tuesday, Hammer shared a shot of himself in a black-and-white-striped prison jumpsuit from a 2011 arrest in Texas. Despite his late night — according to E! News, the actor once joked “it was definitely not 5:45 in the morning” when he was arrested — Hammer somehow manages to pull off his popped collar, almost perfectly coiffed hair, slight grin and unbuttoned shirt.

“It might not be Thursday, but this throwback seems worth it...,” he captioned the photo on Instagram, adding the hashtag #godblesstexas. In the comments, the actor wrote that this is “probably not the last mug shot” he’ll ever have. “Prison jumpsuits are not known for their fashion ... or comfort,” he wrote elsewhere.

The “Call Me By Your Name” actor was arrested in Sierra Blanca, Texas, in November 2011. Authorities claimed Hammer was in possession of three pot cookies and one brownie at the time, according to TMZ.

Though prosecutors later dropped the charges ― as the actor allegedly had 0.02 ounces of weed ― the then-25-year-old still spent one day in jail and paid a $1,000 bond.

Hammer addressed his arrest before, telling Conan O’Brien in 2013 that he “wasn’t supposed to talk about it.”

“It was a long time ago,” he said. “It was a misunderstanding of laws and interstate laws versus state laws and apparently federal laws supersede state laws. I mean, who knew? Let’s just say it was a great learning of the legal system.”