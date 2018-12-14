ENTERTAINMENT
Armie Hammer Shaves His Head In Instagram Video; Fans Lose It

The "Call Me By Your Name" actor said he was preparing for "The Tonight Show" while the internet mourned his lost locks.
By Ron Dicker

What some celebrities will do to hype their appearance on a talk show.

Actor Armie Hammer used to look like this ... 

But an Instagram video he posted Thursday shows him shaving off his hair with an electric clipper, freaking out fans.

“Everyone who is on @jimmyfallon pregames differently for the show. Now I’m ready!” wrote the “Call Me By Your Name” star, who’s scheduled to be a guest on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Friday night.

The video clip appears to originate from Rockefeller Center, where “The Tonight Show” is shot. So maybe Hammer is plotting a stunt that requires on-site preparation? Or he’s getting ready for a bald or really short-hair role he’s trying to milk for a social media meltdown? Or it’s a delayed act of contrition for harshing on fellow celebs posting selfies to mourn the passing of Stan Lee?

Tell us, Armie, before we lose our collective minds!

Oh, too late:

