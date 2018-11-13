Vincent Sandoval via Getty Images Armie Hammer argued with his Twitter followers over the correct way to mourn a comic book icon.

Since policing how people mourn is always a good idea, actor Armie Hammer is here to make you feel bad about your grief selfies in the wake of Stan Lee’s death.

The “Call Me By Your Name” actor’s social media activity is notably more candid than that of his contemporaries (yes, we’re talking about his spree of bondage-tweet liking), but his opinion about how fellow famous types honored Lee was met with an almost universal eye roll.

“So touched by all of the celebrities posting pictures of themselves with Stan Lee... no better way to commemorate an absolute legend than putting up a picture of yourself,” Hammer wrote on Twitter.

News of the comic book legend’s death on Monday was met with an outpouring of tributes across social media from many in the Marvel Universe and beyond, including Tom Hardy, Hugh Jackman, Evangeline Lilly and Mark Hamill, who all posted photos of themselves with Lee.

So touched by all of the celebrities posting pictures of themselves with Stan Lee... no better way to commemorate an absolute legend than putting up a picture of yourself. — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) November 12, 2018

Hammer, who chose not to memorialize Lee publicly, went on to defend his controversial stance by arguing with his followers over the correct way to grieve on social media.

When one Twitter user wrote that people posting selfies with Lee were likely “remembering how it felt to meet him,” the actor doubled down on his stance.

“If Stan impacted your life (ie. All of our lives) with his work, post his work that touched you the most,” Hammer responded. “Posting a selfie makes his death about you and how cool you felt taking a picture with him.”

If Stan impacted your life (ie. All of our lives) with his work, post his work that touched you the most. Posting a selfie makes his death about you and how cool you felt taking a picture with him. — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) November 12, 2018

When another follower suggested that remembering someone who died with a photo is a natural instinct, he then called for a “cultural revamp across the board.”

If your answer is “post a selfie” then I think we need a cultural revamp across the board. — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) November 12, 2018

While Hammer didn’t call out any of the selfie offenders by name, he did point to Mark Ruffalo, who plays the Incredible Hulk in the Marvel Universe, for sharing a tribute that was up to his standards.

The “Avengers” actor had posted a photo of Lee posing with a Hulk statue and written a thoughtful tribute alongside.

Sad, sad day. Rest In Power, Uncle Stan. You have made the world a better place through the power of modern mythology and your love of this messy business of being human... pic.twitter.com/x6yZ6ClNSX — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 12, 2018