Police said Scappaticci had also broken the back window of a police cruiser and fought with police officers. After he was subdued, he was taken to a hospital.

An Uber spokesperson told the Colorado Springs Gazette that Scappaticci had been barred from the ride-sharing service. “Discrimination is not tolerated on the Uber app,” the spokesperson said. “As soon as this was reported to us, we immediately removed this rider’s access to the platform.”

The Gazette also reported that Scappaticci was in the Army from 2008 to 2012 and was a Ranger and private first class when he was discharged. The newspaper said he had been deployed to Afghanistan three times and had been awarded two Army Commendation Medals and an Army Achievement Medal.