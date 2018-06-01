Arnold Schwarzenegger Burns Trump's Coal Plan With One Brutal Tweet

Donald Trump is reportedly considering ordering grid operators to buy electricity from struggling coal and nuclear plants in hopes of extending their life, said Bloomberg Friday.

He might want to hold off: There’s probably still plenty of heat from the burn that former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger gave Trump regarding the plan.

On Friday, the “Governator” tweeted to Trump that there are other industries that might need similar help.

I eagerly await the administration’s regulations protecting pagers, fax machines, and Blockbuster. https://t.co/ykLJHT4OvK — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) June 1, 2018

Schwarzenegger has made trolling Trump a hobby since the 2016 election.