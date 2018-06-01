Arnold Schwarzenegger Burns Trump's Coal Plan With One Brutal Tweet

Donald Trump is reportedly considering ordering grid operators to buy electricity from struggling coal and nuclear plants in hopes of extending their life, said Bloomberg Friday.
He might want to hold off: There’s probably still plenty of heat from the burn that former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger gave Trump regarding the plan.
On Friday, the “Governator” tweeted to Trump that there are other industries that might need similar help.
Schwarzenegger has made trolling Trump a hobby since the 2016 election.
Last August, he criticized Trump for not strongly condemning Nazis and white supremacists and in June, he teamed up with French President Emmanuel Macron to troll the President about climate change.
In February 2017, Trump griped that Schwarzenegger’s rebooted version of “The Apprentice” was getting low ratings, which inspired “Ah-nuld” to suggest the two swap jobs.