Arnold Schwarzenegger's Bodybuilding Son Recreates Dad's Classic Pose

Those muscles look familiar.
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena posed like Papa in an Instagram photo this week ― and the resemblance was remarkable.
Sure, the 21-year-old needs more mass and definition, but his genes are apparent.
The now-71-year-old Schwarzenegger, a seven-time Mr. Olympia who went on to become an action-film star and governor of California, struck the iconic pose in 1976:
Baena, whose mother is Schwarzenegger’s former housekeeper Mildred Baena, has bonded with his pop in the gym.
Both seem to enjoy their beer as well.
Keep training, kid.