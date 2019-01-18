Arnold Schwarzenegger's Bodybuilding Son Recreates Dad's Classic Pose

Those muscles look familiar.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena posed like Papa in an Instagram photo this week ― and the resemblance was remarkable.

Sure, the 21-year-old needs more mass and definition, but his genes are apparent.

The now-71-year-old Schwarzenegger, a seven-time Mr. Olympia who went on to become an action-film star and governor of California, struck the iconic pose in 1976:

Jack Mitchell/Getty

Baena, whose mother is Schwarzenegger’s former housekeeper Mildred Baena, has bonded with his pop in the gym.

A post shared by Arnold Schwarzenegger (@schwarzenegger) on Oct 2, 2017 at 5:52pm PDT

Both seem to enjoy their beer as well.