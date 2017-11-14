Arsha Jones...Doing it for the Culture and WINNING!

Arsha Jones is a brander, a builder, a launcher, a mother, a wife, an artist, a cook and a creative—and this just skims the surface. Her Brand, Build Launch Facebook group has more than 29,000 members and her brands like MAMBO Sauce and Tees in the Trap are household names AND all the rave these days! I met Arsha a few months back and I was instantly drawn to her energy, her authenticity and her love for helping people win. She just gets it and in the interview below she shares her tips, tricks and tidbits on building brands that remain true to you and the secret sauce to building teams, partnerships and support systems that allow you to do it for the culture and succeed.

Keisha Mabry: Who is Arsha Jones? What’s her story? And note, when answering this question you cannot speak about work...you can only speak about who you are beyond the work that you do.

Arsha Jones: I consider myself more of a creator than an entrepreneur and my creativity stems from art—a love that started as a kid. When I was a kid, I had the most immaculate coloring books and my parents took notice of that. They encouraged me to explore art. They put me in art classes, art schools and things like that, and that gave me the courage to say you know what this might be a thing...MY THING... I might be able to do this. And once I had that courage, art was my way into college and, after graduating with my Bachelors in Fine Arts, art became my way into e-commerce.

Keisha Mabry: Yes...you are a creator but you’re also a social media guru, a vlogger, a speaker, a mother and a wife, amongst other things, so how do you keep from going insane? With so much on your plate, how does Arsha relax, relate and release?

Arsha Jones: Honestly and typically, I’m more cerebral so I don’t go to yoga or meditate. Instead, I relish in my time alone and that time alone can be anywhere and everywhere. My biggest sense of peace comes when I am driving with no music, no nothing, and I can just gather my thoughts and think. I also relish in the bathroom...it’s a great place to hide and get my mind right. Oh and when everyone is out the house and I can be in it home, and alone, without distraction—now that’s relaxing.

Keisha Mabry: Speaking of alone time, everyone has a secret single behavior, and you may even remember the term from Sex in the City back in the day, so what’s your SSB?

Arsha Jones: There’s not really a secret single behavior that I do when I’m home, and alone, but I do have behaviors that are my pastime. Behaviors that make me feel good; that are calming but totally insignificant. One is clipping my finger nails. Yes I said clipping my finger nails because it really bothers me to have hangnails, dirt under my nails and rough nails. I don’t paint them like I used to but keeping them neat and trimmed is my pastime. And I always have a nail clipper on me to do so, BUT last week I went out of town and I freaked out because I could not find my nail clipper!!! I was like...what am I going to do and how am I going to last without my nail clipper??? I couldn’t even find my backup pair and there was no store close for me to get a good one, so I had to rough it—literally. So that and, this is kind of gross, but teeth care is next. I like flossing my teeth but not with floss...I like the little tooth pick things. I do, and this is probably TMI a little bit, but I just don’t like stuff in my teeth and flossing my teeth is a pastime for me. So when others are watching TV, I clip my nails and clean my teeth, lol. (Arsha really laughed out loud and so did I as I thought about one of my SSBs of picking up things with my feet—please don’t judge me).

Keisha Mabry: Let’s talk distractions. Clearly, not having your nail clipper when you were out of town was a HUGE distraction but, in addition to that type of distraction, how do you manage the distraction of trying to do everything at once? For example, there’s this movement called multi-potentialism that’s encouraging people to do and be everything they want to do and be, which can be a bad thing and a bit distracting if we try to do and be everything at once. It can be too much. However, it seems like you do everything you want to do well so how have you managed to do everything well with little distraction?

Arsha Jones: Thank you. I appreciate that! People always ask that and the biggest advice I say is...what happened for me, or how it worked best for me, is the fact that I am the creative and ideas person. I am great at starting things and getting them going and seeing them through until they are completely executed. But, what I have a rough time doing...is being the sustainer—the person that’s doing the stuff every day. Ya know what I mean? So how I’m able to multi-task on these various brands is, I get them started but they don’t require me to do something every day. I get them started, I get them up and running, I make sure they have everything they need to be successful and then I put a team in place to keep them running on a day-to-day. They keep me in the loop and if I need to I jump back in to do something then I do.

And on top of that, a lot of what people see today is the end product of six years’ worth of work. Six years of starting each one of my projects, businesses and brands separately and focusing on that one thing. When I started Capital City—I was 100% on Capital City. When I started Tees in the Trap—I was 100% on Tees in the Trap. And now that I am doing my own personal brand—I am 100% on my personal brand. So you CAN do multiple things but, to be successful, you have to start one thing and get that one thing going before moving on to something else. The key is to know thy self and if you’re an ideas person, like me, you have to have a team of builders and sustainers around you doing the day-to-day things that you don’t like to do. You have to! And you also have to be 100% invested in the beginning. You can’t grow three profitable brands by only giving each 33% of your effort starting out. You have to give one project 100% of your effort until it’s self-sustainable.

Keisha Mabry: So you just changed my life!!! I’m the creative type too and I don’t like to sustain things either. I like to get it started and once I get it started—I’m over it. I’m over it and I’m on to the next because I like the challenge. I like pioneering and once I’ve figured out the challenge—I’m bored. But, you’re right. You have to have a team in place to sustain things day-to-day and I’m slowly but surely learning these things. With that said, who’s on your team, who’s your support system and what relationships and partnerships allow you to do what you do, and how have these relationships and partnerships changed over time?

Arsha Jones: If I had to do everything I would have been done given up! Ya know what I mean? Like, over it. I’m the face but you need a team. My husband manages the warehouse. He organizes things, puts processes in place and keeps things going day-to-day. Whereas, I don’t even care because the warehouse is his thing. We also have an in-house person that prints, packs and gets the orders out. And then there’s my assistant, and all of them allow me to do what I do best which is create. So get in where you fit in. If you’re a creative, don’t try to fit yourself into the role of a sustainer. Grow the relationships and partnerships that you need to grow and focus on creating.

Keisha Mabry: I’m learning to do that...I think I have control issues and I’m just too busy to delegate. Delegation takes work.

Arsha Jones: Yeah...you have to give up control. The only thing I have control issues with is the look and feel of things. Since I design and draw, it’s hard for me to turn over the design aspect and the way things look. But what helped me was finding people that I could really trust and those people aren’t cheap! But you get what you pay for and if you get good people, you can trust their judgement and trust makes delegation a lot easier.

Keisha Mabry: So you said the word judgement, and recently Issa Rae got a lot of flak and judgement for rooting for everyone black. Your brands, especially Tees in the Trap, do it for the culture and root for black people too so why do you do what you do? Why remain valid in your “do it for the culture” truth when your truth can be closely scrutinized, criticized or analyzed?

Arsha Jones: At the time when I started Tees in the Trap, I saw other brands (white owned brands) that were kind of on the borderline of appropriating black culture, and making a killing, and I was like why can’t I do this for my own people? Because the reality of it is, there’s mainstream culture aka white culture and then there’s black culture, and the things that black culture thinks is funny isn’t always what mainstream culture thinks is funny. And so a lot of times, when white culture grabs on to black culture and our sayings, by the time they recognize that it’s A THING—it’s already too late. It’s old to us. And so, I wanted to create a brand that spoke directly to who I was and what I am at the time that I am.

And one thing that I never did say was that Tees in the Trap was a “black brand.” It’s not. I just talk about things that I love, and if it resonates with white folk—it resonates with white folk. And some of it does. Like, if I create a Beyonce shirt everyone is going to buy it. EVERYONE! So I just try to make things that are true to me and the people who my products resonate with will find me. But of course, my customer base is majority black women and I’m fine with that. I’m fine with that and I rarely receive flak from other people because I advertise directly to my people, and so the people that don’t look like me are usually unaware of my brand. And when I work with partners and influencers, I go with people who I know will reach an audience that looks like me. And to be honest, on the inside, we are ALL rooting for everyone black. She just verbalized what we all say privately.

Keisha Mabry: You stated that you work with influencers but one can also call you an influencer, so how is the influencer influenced? What influences and inspires you from films to books to artists, people, places and things?

Arsha Jones: Honestly, just the creativity that I see in our own culture. It’s been a huge wave of black people realizing, and black people really taking notice, that they no longer have to beg these huge brands to notice us. Because we can build our own products, source our own materials and make things happen without having to ask someone else to give us a leg up. So I’m excited to just see other black owned brands create something for themselves, something for black people and do well—whether it’s Rihanna and her Fenty makeup or the young ladies that make the darker shade of nude intimate ware. Like, people are out here doing it for the culture and succeeding. And there’s nothing that Google can’t help you do. Five years ago, there was secrecy around how to build a website, how to source products and how to get to customers but the internet has given us access. It’s such a great time to start a business and it’s limitless on what you can create. You can be true to yourself, you can be true to your culture, you can make something that fully embraces you race and still win and that’s inspiring.

Keisha Mabry: You said a keyword—access—can you speak more to the why behind your Facebook group which gives thousands of people access to business tips, tools and tidbits for free?

Arsha Jones: Simply put...I remember starting out and not having anyone that looked like me doing what I wanted to do. No one that I could reach out, touch and ask questions to. No one. And I remember that feeling of not having direction and that feeling of having to connect with people that didn’t always get it. And I would go into these communities, a lot of times, where I wasn’t just the only black person—I was also the only woman. So I was the only black, and I was the only woman, and I was getting product feedback on something that I thought would do well for my community. And here’s the thing, the white males didn’t get it, couldn’t get it and wouldn’t get it because they didn’t know enough about the black community. And that was disheartening.

They would give me advice based on their own experiences. But, if you don’t have the same experiences as someone else, it’s nearly impossible for you to understand how to reach an audience you have no connection to. So building this community and giving away all of these resources for FREE was a way for me to build the community I always wanted to see. A community where people could help each other and talk to one another; a community of friends who could come in, learn stuff, get good ideas, meet good people and laugh; a sisterhood of women who could kick it and let their hair down—and I think that’s what we’ve built. It’s a comfortable place for women, especially women of color, and you don’t have to sensor yourself. You can share and people care. They understand, they get it and they support each other’s growth from 10 followers to 10,000 followers, and 10,000 products sold, and that’s amazing to see. It’s amazing and it’s inspiring.

Keisha Mabry: Any last words or last pieces of advice?

Arsha Jones: Just move forward and start today. Sometimes we get wrapped up in our heads and we think we can’t do it by ourselves, so we attach ourselves to brands and projects that we think will take us to the next level and it never happens. It never happens and it never will until you start doing your own thing and taking yourself seriously. Don’t wait on people to give you access or to put you on because it will NEVER happen. You have to create your own opportunities. And if there’s one thing I wish I could have done differently...it’s to have started sooner.

Keisha Mabry: You just read my LIFE! This has been me. I’ve been attaching myself to brands and projects for years and, this year, I finally decided to do my own thing and that’s when things started happening for me. Thank you so much Arsha! You’re so amazing and your energy is EVERYTHING!!! Side note... with your sauce and tees I can definitely see a dope wing shop!!!

Arsha Jones: This was such a great interview. You’re such a sweet girl and you know what...I have thought about a food truck. I have. But, I went to this event in my city and there were food truck owners there that you could talk to. One of them looked at me and said don’t do this, it’s too much work given all you got going on and that was all it took for me to be like NOPE. I said ok, not a problem because you really have to understand your end goal. My end goal is to do less work, to have so much money where I can fly, stay in the Cayman Islands for two months, go somewhere else for two more months, then come back home and check in. That’s my goal but maybe, just maybe, I can convince one of my sons to do it.

Keisha Mabry: Hmmmm ...not a bad idea Arsha...not a bad idea.

###