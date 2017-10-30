Art and Nature as a Form of Early Education

STRATHAM, NH - When Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh was blazing the trail of post-impressionist art in the 19th century, little did he know he would be held up as an inspiration for young painters of the Acorn School in Stratham, New Hampshire nearly 150 years on.

Combining nature and art is nothing new for the budding artists in the mighty Acorn School which offers creative learning with an emphasis on nature for preschool and kindergarten students.

The curriculum this fall has been especially fruitful for Club Acorn, a program in which the students work on projects to give back to the school, the Seacoast, and the world.

“These kids are constantly volunteering and learning to help others in need,” says Crystal Hardy, board member and mother of two Acorn students. “We love this program, because at its core, it’s about teaching kindness.”

Of the many accomplishments of these creative young Acorn minds are a fairy house submitted for inclusion in September’s Portsmouth Fairy House Tour, as well as a Community Art Day dedicated to displaying different techniques like painted corn and leaf rolling to be used at the school throughout the school year.

“It’s one thing to look at art in a book and another to experience and learn from nature to inspire art,” Hardy said.

“Acorn School is a preschool and kindergarten centered on nature that believes children can learn about themselves and the world best when being outside in it,” said Acorn teacher Shelly Gordon who has been nurturing the creative abilities of students at Club Acorn since 2012. “We do many art projects outside and using natural materials so that all of our students’ senses are engaged while being creative.”

“It’s not solely about the students though,” explains Gordon, “It’s also about giving back to the community in which we live.” The Acorn ROCKS! project, for example, was modeled after the local Exeter ROCKS! Program of decorative, painted rocks seen in abundance along the Swasey Parkway and Water Street.

“This has encouraged families to get out an explore along the river park areas in Exeter. We are trying to get other classes at Acorn and the neighbors that use our nature trail to get excited about getting out and become involved in the natural treasure we have right outside our door,” she said. “We are continuing with this project into the fall as we prepare worry rocks to give soldiers in transit through the Pease Greeters program. We hope that this little bit of nature will help relieve stress of serving.”

Acorn serves children ages three through six and all students are engaged in ambitious projects throughout the year. Gordon said that 11 students of three different classes collaborated to build the fairy house submission. “Last year Club Acorn built a ‘bug hotel’ on our nature trail to help pollinators have a place to winter,” she said. “Other nature based projects in the past have included gardening, helping to establish a bird sanctuary space at Acorn School and creating nature-based placemats to send to the local Senior Center.”

The Mighty Oaks class (5- and 6-year-olds) is taking on Van Gough by planning a field trip to a local farm to paint sunflowers. Hardy says learning from a diverse collection of renown artists is typical for the students.

“It’s amazing to watch them get excited to learn about the Sistine Chapel and how Michelangelo painted it lying down,” she said. “They’ve also experimented like the painter Jackson Pollock with blank canvases and painting free form to have fun and show mature in another way. The Mighty Oak class made firefly and dragonfly art similar to (illustrator and children’s author) Eric Carle.”

What makes nature and artistic process so enduring, Hardy said, is that the children spend most of their time outside learning and experiencing nature. “For example, the children get out and step into ponds and see the dragonflies and fireflies in person before they go back to the school and begin creating,” she said.

Acorn School is a long-time partner of the Green Alliance, the Portsmouth organization which connects green-minded businesses and organizations with green-minded consumers. From a comprehensive commitment to the 3 Rs – reduce, reuse, and recycle – to composting and maintaining a robust garden, Acorn’s green focus is an educational staple. It has also had international impact: Acorn School has raised money to purchase acreage in South American rain forests to protect them from deforestation.

For more information about Acorn School, go to: http://www.acornschoolnh.com.