Art in the Territory of Excellence: Hayv Kahraman's Celebration of Memory, Femininity, and Liberation

When she was 11-years-old, Hayv Kahraman’s family fled the Gulf War in Iraq with only one suitcase. Among essential items, her mother packed a mahaffa, the Iraqi hand-held fan made by weaving the fronds of palm trees. It traveled with Kahraman as she made the journey from the Middle East to Europe, and decorates her family home in Sweden today. “Mahaffa for me is a nomadic object because it’s something that brings me back to the past,” Kahraman tells me at her latest exhibition, “Re-weaving Migrant Inscriptions,” at the Jackson Shainman Gallery in Manhattan. “A different life that doesn’t exist anymore.”

As in her previous exhibitions—“How Iraqi Are You” (2015) and “Let the Guest be the Master” (2013)—Kahraman’s new work is a masterful exploration of the issues of identity, personal struggle, and human consciousness. But this time she has embraced new methods of incorporating objects carrying generations of history into her pieces. Kahraman’s latest exhibition also reveals the evolution in her expression of the images and memories that haunt refugees living in the West.

Kahraman’s use of female bodies in different poses, inspired in part by the Persian and Japanese miniature, could be seen as a celebration of memory, femininity, and liberation. This multi-layered, sophisticated presentation of various complex perspectives, combined with a vivid yet soothing color palette, provides a smooth finish to her method of storytelling. Kahraman’s new work is not only touching—it provokes lasting thoughts and feelings in any one, no matter their background.

Kahraman’s new exhibition has excelled her art into the territory of excellence in expressing some of the crucial issues of our time through consistently aesthetic and emotionally powerful paintings.

Photo courtesy of Hayv Kahraman

Omid Memarian: Why did you choose to name your exhibition, “Re-Weaving Migrant Inscriptions?”

Hayv Kahraman: I think this whole body of work centers around the idea of memory and how it impacts immigrants and people within the diaspora, like you and me. When I first came up with this way of cutting the linen, it was very intuitive. I didn’t think of mahaffa at the time. I was puncturing the surface. And cutting it was very cathartic. You prepare a painting and you cut through it, it was a violent experience. Automatically it felt like I wanted to prepare the surface. So, I took another painting and started cutting stripes off that painting, and started weaving and amending the original. Later on I remembered the mahaffa. And mahaffa for me is a nomadic object because it’s something that brings me back to the past, a different life that doesn’t exist anymore.

Photo courtesy of Hayv Kahraman Targets, 2017 oil on linen 73 x 96 inches

OM: The mixing of mahaffa with your art integrated well with the bodies and souls of your paintings.

HK: It was a struggle. I talked to a lot of conservators prior to doing this and I was having so much trouble, because when you cut the linen, it wants to sway and I want to make sure it’s perfectly flat. How do you repeat the surface, the cuts, in order to maintain the integrity of the structure? I did a lot of tests. As you can see, I have two studies that are hanging. In two of the works, I wove actual palm tree fronds from California. And I found out the other day—or maybe it’s a known fact and I didn’t know about it—that California imported the seeds from Iraq and the Middle East from the palm tree. It was a very interesting parallel for me.

OM: You focus on mahaffa in different forms and shapes in your current show. It’s one of the items that your family put in your luggage when you left Iraq. It seems to me that by incorporating it into your work, you are injecting something from the past and making it eternal.

HK: Exactly, I think that’s the whole point of it, that as an artist I archived these memories that I feel I’m kind of losing, and in a way, those memories are supposed to identify who I am. Which is also really problematic because, who am I? I’m not Iraqi. I am, but I’m not. I’m not American, but I live here. I’m not Swedish but I have a Swedish passport. So it’s really problematic. It marks that point of displacement for me. That was the time when my biography, my identity was interrupted: when I fled. I’m no longer that person. I’m somebody else. So, if I were to apply a word to it, the mahaffa, it would be “displacement.” It encompasses that. For refugees, there is so much importance for certain objects that come from where you were born. And at least for refugees in Sweden, there is a little corner where they put their objects. You walk around in your daily life and glance at it, and it reminds you of something. It also informs your present and your future.

OM: How do you convey the nostalgic relation between “things” and “objects” that attach migrants to their past and roots?

HK: Language would be one of the ways. Calligraphy is a medium through which you can access language or the loss of language; forgetting about your mother tongue, recovering it and trying to access a connection to it somehow. Because I don’t speak Arabic anymore, and I don’t have any family here in the United States. I have a daughter, but she was born here. I think the main thing is that notion of loss, the trauma of that loss, and manifesting that through a painting becomes the struggle. For me, personally, in my studio, how do I make this come across? With the technique of cutting the linen and the weaving and connecting it to an actual object like mahaffa.

I also don’t necessarily perceive this object as nostalgic. Because nostalgia is something that you yearn for, that you once had and it’s kind of romanticized. I don’t have that. I was 10 when I left [Iraq]. I don’t know when you left [Iran]. You formed your being in that place and are much more connected. So for me, it’s not nostalgia because I don’t know what I’m nostalgic about. I don’t remember.

Photo courtesy of Hayv Kahraman To Be Titled, 2017 oil on linen, 35 x 25 inches

OM: Tell me about the use of calligraphy in your previous work. You did not construct it in a way for people to be able to read or understand the meaning of it. Were you instead depicting the connection to a place? The sense of belonging?

HK: It’s about re-learning how to write Arabic because I was so young when I left and I write like a three-year-old. So that body of work, Maqamat [13th-century Arabic manuscript], was shown here [at this gallery] two or three years ago with calligraphy. That was really important for me because in my studio I was re-learning how to write my language. In doing that, it became clear that I had a massive disassociation with my culture.

OM: Female hair has a strong presence in your work. What does hair symbolize for you?

HK: I think you know more than anyone, it’s such a contested thing, especially in the Middle East. You like your hair and all those associated feelings. Women being hairless. Not being a hairy Arab, which I am. Hair was a very natural thing for me to work with. I didn’t necessarily think about what it represents. It was very intuitive. When I think about it now, after the fact, it’s because it is such a contested bodily thing in my culture, and even all around the world.

OM: So it’s more of a femininity symbol, an internal struggle with identity?

HK: It is a very prominent thing in my work because of the contrast, formally speaking. My work is very subjective, it’s about my life, my family, people around me, it’s something we talk about within our groups of women, we talk about hair, and how to remove the hair, and in that removal, what are you removing and why are you removing it? For whom are you removing it?

OM: The images in your paintings of disfigured female bodies and faces are very powerful in depicting the experiences of women. What’s your thought process in defining and drawing female bodies?

HK: It starts by posing with my own body; I pose in various positions in my studio. The poses then transform into sketches and then they become paintings. There is always some sort of performance that’s happening.

They [the women] are always doing something on the linen, performing something. For this show, I really wanted to let go of control… That’s the origin of how they come into being. I borrow from the renaissance. I steal from the renaissance in a sense that I use that concept of the western eye, really sort of recognizing that form of the renaissance, and thinking and believing that it’s beautiful. Because beauty is also a subjective thing. Because your audience is walking by, they sort of recognize that beauty, they can access it, and once they access it, there is much harsher subject matter underneath everything. So the body for me is like a vehicle with which you can explore these different subjects that are extremely violent in essence.

Photo courtesy of Hayv Kahraman Mnemonic Artifact 4, 2017 oil on linen 60 x 60 x 4 inches.

OM: You have spoken about the connection these bodies have to a “painful journey.” What’s underneath all these different poses?

HK: It’s funny because I started painting when I was in Florence, Italy. And I was really in that mode of renaissance painting, going to museums and making copies, and I felt and believe that this is what I was striving for. That’s when she was born. That’s when I started painting her. It came from that colonized space. A space where somebody was brown, was thinking that these white figures are what I want to aspire to, to paint, in order to succeed. When I look at them now, I am reminded of that. That’s why they have that white flesh. And that’s why I’m in constant dialogue with them, or at least feel like I am.

On the painful journey, I was born during the Iran-Iraq war, I lived through the first Gulf War. These are permanent scars on your body. You carry these memories. That definitely comes through in my work and I deal with it every single day. It’s like you are in this PTSD mode and you are trying to figure out how the hell you can survive.

OM: There is a very close connection in your work between the faces that embody so many details and Persian miniatures. Even the colors on the faces are more distinct and alive. First, how do you describe or understand sexuality and femininity in Persian miniatures, and why use this form of expression?

HK: That’s a good question because the faces are the most fun part to paint. The Persian miniature is definitely an inspiration in terms of the color scheme. For me, when it comes to the body and expression of the face, I’m more connected to Maqamat Al-Hariri [13th century Arabic manuscript], which I’m sure you know. In Maqamat, you don’t have the beautiful elaborate backgrounds that the Persian miniatures have. The focus is on the figure and the face and expression. That’s where I draw inspiration from in terms of depicting the faces.

And isn’t the face the main thing you look at? I remember when my daughter was four weeks old, I had a live-work loft when I lived in Oakland, and I would take her around my studio and there were all these elements in the paintings, but she would look right at the face and I thought, there’s that definite connection; it’s where you go first.

Photo courtesy of Hayv Kahraman To Be Titled, 2017 oil on linen 39 x 32 inches

OM: Why so much contrast? The bodies are blurry and faces clearly visible, and distinct with more details.

HK: That’s a good question, and more so with this exhibition. If you go back to the one in the beginning, with the multiple figures, you’ll see that even the faces were fading. The fading and transparency are really significant because it highlights the idea of loss and the state of being in transition somewhere. Not in between two places, but multiple places of erasure, the fear of being erased, as an immigrant. I’m sure you can relate to that as well.

OM: Unlike your previous exhibition, “How Iraqi Are you?”, your current exhibition doesn’t include calligraphy. What’s behind the application of calligraphy in your works? How much is it about form and composition and how much is it about identity?

HK: Prior to the “How Iraqi Are You” works, I hadn’t worked with calligraphy at all, and as I mentioned before, I wrote like a three-year-old. The whole body of work was about performing. It’s another way of narrating a story. And I have to mention something here that is hilarious. The “How Iraqi Are You” was shown here [at a Gallery in Manhattan]. So people going to the exhibition did not understand anything. After I had first finished the pieces and they were still in my studio, I had one curator come in, and he was very upset. He couldn’t access the work; he didn’t understand it. He demanded a translation. I thought that was very interesting, because there is that sense of authority there, that you assume you can access everything, but what about everybody else? We ended up placing the translations on the side, not even very visible, and watching how people interpreted the work. I loved that if you spoke and wrote Arabic, you could access the work in a completely different way.

Photo courtesy of Hayv Kahraman “How Iraqi are you?” Curfew, Oil on linen, 2015, 96″ x 73″

OM: There is a sense of freedom and liberation in the way women interact with each other in your paintings, the way they touch and look at each other or look into space. How much of that is from your personal experience?

HK: First, I’m glad it comes across as free. It’s definitely a reflection. My work is very subjective. It deals with my life and what I’ve been through, in actuality, they are collective; they are a part of collective history. Because you relate to that, people coming in can relate to that, hopefully. So, definitely, the figures do reflect the state that I’m in at the time.

My earlier work was overtly violent. You have female genital mutilation, you have women hanging themselves, really violent, even like didactically so in your face. It reflects what I was going through at that time in my life, particularly in my personal relationship. I was in an abusive relationship at the time. The work was an outlet for me to investigate what I was going through. And I didn’t realize what was actually happening then. That’s the crazy part. It was very therapeutic. It probably started as a therapy or an outcry. And it was years later, when I got out of that relationship, that I could look back and say, that’s why I was doing what I was doing.

So yes, there is always a reflection of what’s going on at the time, I might not know about it consciously, I do but I don’t (laughs), you know what I mean.

Photo courtesy of Hayv Kahraman