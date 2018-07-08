'Art Of The Deal' Author Says He's Been Hacked After Criticizing Trump

Tony Schwartz, who shared co-author credit for “The Art of the Deal” with Donald Trump in 1987, said he has been victimized by a hacker in the wake of recent public criticisms he’s made of the president.

“During the past seven days my cell phone, the phone lines in my company, and my personal and business accounts have all been hacked,” Schwartz tweeted on Saturday. “I am not ready to make the tempting connection but I am alert and concerned.”

His post came three days after he repeated his claim that he alone wrote the best-selling book that lauded Trump’s entrepreneurial prowess. After Trump in a tweet had touted his own writing skills, Schwartz tweeted that the president is “incapable of reading a book, much less writing one.”

Schwartz told The New Yorker in 2016 that he was the sole author of “The Art of the Deal” and that he felt “a deep sense of remorse that I contributed to presenting Trump in a way that brought him wider attention and made him more appealing than he is.”

He called Trump “mentally ill” on CNN last month.

Schwartz said he will be reporting the hacking to the proper authorities.