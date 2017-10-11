Art Organization Paints Entire Schoolyard in Staten Island [Video]

After Staten Island artist Kwue Molly installed an amazing eye-catching mural on the walls to the back playground, the Hungerford School asked if Projectivity could help with creating a colorful track and kickball court for the students to play on. Once the design was finalized, Projectivity organized a team of helpers lead by artist Kwue Molly and Projectivity Director Christian Penn to roll out the blacktop over 7 hot days of painting. This is just Phase 1 of a complete revamping of the Hungerford School campus led by Projectivity. The Hungerford School on Staten Island provides quality and rigorous individualized educational programs to students with significant challenges and diverse learning styles in a variety of settings that nurture independence, ensure dignity, and support integration into the community. Projectivity is a local non-profit that works on lots of public art projects and school music/art programs. Their mission is to provide education, resources, and opportunities to people interested in the arts. "It is important to create bright colorful fun environments for students to learn. We want to do this at every school and park if we could," says Christian Penn.